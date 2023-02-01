ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

03-07-18-20-28

(three, seven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight)

