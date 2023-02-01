ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury

The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
silverscreenandroll.com

Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve

After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
Fox 59

Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah Blasts Analyst Who Criticized His Conditioning

The Toronto pitcher had an emphatic response to MLB Network analyst Anthony Recker over his workout regimen. MLB analyst Anthony Recker criticized Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah for his level of conditioning, and the Toronto ace responded … emphatically. On MLB Tonight on Wednesday, Recker said “Alek Manoah. I...

