California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury
The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve
After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
LeBron James Reacts To Passing Steve Nash And Mark Jackson On NBA's All-Time Assist List
LeBron James spoke on passing Steve Nash and Mark Jackson to move to 4th all-time in the NBA's assist charts.
How to get NBA All-Star jerseys for Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and more
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, in Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. Starters and reserves for the game have been announced. Some of the starters include the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and former Cavs LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Lauri Markkanen.
Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah Blasts Analyst Who Criticized His Conditioning
The Toronto pitcher had an emphatic response to MLB Network analyst Anthony Recker over his workout regimen. MLB analyst Anthony Recker criticized Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah for his level of conditioning, and the Toronto ace responded … emphatically. On MLB Tonight on Wednesday, Recker said “Alek Manoah. I...
