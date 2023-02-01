ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

14news.com

Reitz standout Jayden Sanders earns Week 4 POTW honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz boys basketball star Jayden Sanders was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 1,309 total votes. Sanders was dominant last week against Central, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Panthers’ 76-62 win over the Bears.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deaconess Aquatic Center to host biggest event since opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) is holding its men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships at Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center. It’s the biggest event the facility has hosted since it opened in Oct. 2021. “We have a great reputation for sports...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI hosting events for Black History Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hosting a variety of events and activities in February to honor Black History Month. Homecoming Rhythm Festival 6 p.m. February 3, Performance Center. The Center for Campus Life and the Multicultural Center will bring Rhythm Fest 2023 to campus as...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ivy Tech students take part in ‘read-in’ for Black History Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech held a read-in to commemorate Black History Month Thursday. Dozens of students and staff read excerpts from authors of African American books. Read ins, according to Ivy Tech’s Director of Diversity, Equity & Belonging, inspires readers in addition to exposing black authors. “Being...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

USI Liberal Arts Faculty Colloquia to explore backlash against prosocial ad

The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will host its second Faculty Colloquia presentation of the Spring Semester featuring Dr. Erin Dennis, Associate Professor of Advertising. The presentation, “On the Razor’s Edge: Exploring Gillette’s ‘We Believe’ Prosocial Advertising Campaign,” will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, February 24 in Kleymeyer Hall, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EVSC robotics team could receive funding through proposed bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville high school student met with Indiana lawmakers in the hope to get funding for robotics teams. Luke Fehrenbacher, the student president of the robotics team “Thunderbots,” traveled to the state capitol to discuss House Bill 1382. The bill would provide new teams...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WSMV

Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
NASHVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Black History Month Unity Choir to perform at Old National Events Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Under the leadership of Rev. James Hamler and Ms. Kandace Hinton, the Evansville African American Museum will present the Black History Month Unity Choir 2023. This regional mass choir will hold a concert at Old National Events Plaza (715 Locust St, Evansville, IN 47708) on Sunday,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You

Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Henderson Rotary learns more about inner city improvement plan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson leaders are looking to the future. Thursday, Rotary members learned more about a major project in the works, the inner city improvement plan. Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says he’s actively taking part in goal working sessions for this project. The Inner City Improvement Plan...

