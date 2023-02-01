Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...DearWiseWomenNashville, TN
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Related
14news.com
Reitz standout Jayden Sanders earns Week 4 POTW honors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz boys basketball star Jayden Sanders was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 1,309 total votes. Sanders was dominant last week against Central, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Panthers’ 76-62 win over the Bears.
14news.com
Tri-State organizations honored for contributions to Boys and Girls Club of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several organizations received recognition for their contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville at their annual meeting on Thursday. This is the 66th year the Boys and Girls Club has been in the Evansville community. Club leaders say they like to thank long-time volunteers...
14news.com
Deaconess Aquatic Center to host biggest event since opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) is holding its men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships at Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center. It’s the biggest event the facility has hosted since it opened in Oct. 2021. “We have a great reputation for sports...
14news.com
USI hosting events for Black History Month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hosting a variety of events and activities in February to honor Black History Month. Homecoming Rhythm Festival 6 p.m. February 3, Performance Center. The Center for Campus Life and the Multicultural Center will bring Rhythm Fest 2023 to campus as...
14news.com
Ivy Tech students take part in ‘read-in’ for Black History Month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech held a read-in to commemorate Black History Month Thursday. Dozens of students and staff read excerpts from authors of African American books. Read ins, according to Ivy Tech’s Director of Diversity, Equity & Belonging, inspires readers in addition to exposing black authors. “Being...
14news.com
New Dubois County Bombers owners gearing up for new season, finishing stadium renovations
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Renovations at League Stadium are coming along. In an interview on 14 News Sunrise Thursday, one of the new owners of the Dubois County Bombers, Justin Knepp, said the new stadium seats should be ready to go next week. You can watch that full interview below.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Liberal Arts Faculty Colloquia to explore backlash against prosocial ad
The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will host its second Faculty Colloquia presentation of the Spring Semester featuring Dr. Erin Dennis, Associate Professor of Advertising. The presentation, “On the Razor’s Edge: Exploring Gillette’s ‘We Believe’ Prosocial Advertising Campaign,” will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, February 24 in Kleymeyer Hall, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
Golf.com
King-Collins building Nashville course on ‘remote’ site minutes from downtown
King-Collins Golf Course Design, which first grabbed golfers’ attention with its work at Sweetens Cove, in Tennessee, announced Wednesday that it is building another course in the Volunteer State, just outside Nashville, with construction slated to begin this spring. The course (whose ownership group includes GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM...
14news.com
EVSC robotics team could receive funding through proposed bill
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville high school student met with Indiana lawmakers in the hope to get funding for robotics teams. Luke Fehrenbacher, the student president of the robotics team “Thunderbots,” traveled to the state capitol to discuss House Bill 1382. The bill would provide new teams...
WSMV
Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
14news.com
Non-profit providing free prom dresses for Ky. students in need
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Prom is a big night for any high school student, but usually that big night comes at a big cost. Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky is a group dedicated to easing that cost. It started in 2006 over in eastern Kentucky, and it expanded to...
14news.com
Black History Month Unity Choir to perform at Old National Events Plaza
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Under the leadership of Rev. James Hamler and Ms. Kandace Hinton, the Evansville African American Museum will present the Black History Month Unity Choir 2023. This regional mass choir will hold a concert at Old National Events Plaza (715 Locust St, Evansville, IN 47708) on Sunday,...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
14news.com
Renovations almost complete after pipe burst at Ark Crisis Children’s Center
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More classrooms are almost ready to open at Ark Crisis Children’s Center in Evansville. It’s been over five weeks since the pipes burst, damaging three of their classrooms. ”In order to get a room to look better, you have to destroy it completely,” said...
14news.com
Railcrew Xpress closing several locations, laying off Evansville employees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are WARN notices in at least Indiana and Kentucky for the company Railcrew Xpress. The Indiana notice shows 70 employees will be laid off, and several locations will close. It shows one of the locations is in Evansville on Dixie Flyer Road and will impact...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Evansville church hosting free clothes giveaway in February
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rhythm Church says it will be hosting a free clothes giveaway for the community. The church says the giveaway will be on February 11 at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Event organizers say this is for anyone in need of clothes or anyone who knows someone who may […]
14news.com
Henderson Rotary learns more about inner city improvement plan
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson leaders are looking to the future. Thursday, Rotary members learned more about a major project in the works, the inner city improvement plan. Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says he’s actively taking part in goal working sessions for this project. The Inner City Improvement Plan...
Comments / 0