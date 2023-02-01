ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

0-4-2

(zero, four, two)

