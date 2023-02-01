Read full article on original website
BBC
'It's so baffling I don't know how to explain how bad he was'
Fabinho's loss of form was a hot topic on this week's The Red Kop podcast. The Brazilian midfielder featured from the bench in the FA Cup defeat at Brighton but was fortunate not to be sent off for a poor tackle late in the game. "He kind of epitomises the...
Identity of Sunderland deadline day striker target revealed
Seems it was JUST about waiting for Ellis Simms for Sunderland on deadline day.
BBC
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City: Bunny Shaw and Chloe Kelly send visitors third
Chloe Kelly scored her first Women's Super League goal of the season as Manchester City beat bottom side Leicester City to move up to third. WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw's 61st-minute looping header - her 10th league goal of the season - put Gareth Taylor's side in front. Kelly's superb...
SB Nation
James Milner: “We Will Go Through Hard Times as a Team”
Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League tomorrow, and morale is low or non-existent after a loss and draw in the past two successive games. The last time Liverpool won a game however was against Wolves, so that’s a cause for hope I guess. James Milner believes that...
SB Nation
Gakpo, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain Added To Champions League Squad
With the January transfer window now officially closed, teams that advanced to the Champions League Round of 16 are finalizing the squads that will be eligible for the knockout stage. Due to the potential for new signings, departures, and injuries, clubs that advance past the group stage are able to make three changes to their named 25-player squad.
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta 'loves players even more' despite defeat
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his response to the Gunners' 1-0 defeat at Everton is to tell his players he "loves them more" than he did before the game. Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
BBC
FA Cup on TV: Live fifth-round games selected for BBC broadcast
Dates: 28 February - 1 March Coverage: Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United (28 February, 19:45 GMT), Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur (1 March 19:55 GMT) Leeds United's FA Cup fifth-round game against Fulham or Sunderland and Tottenham's trip to either Wrexham or Sheffield United will be shown live across the BBC.
NBC Sports
Buoyant Brentford smash sorry Southampton
Brentford hammered sorry Southampton 3-0 in west London as the long unbeaten run continues for Thomas Frank’s side and the Bees are dreaming of Europe. As for Nathan Jones and Saints, he has lost seven of his eight Premier League games in charge and they are rooted to the bottom of the table as the away fans turned against their manager throughout another very disappointing display.
NBC Sports
Manchester United cruise into League Cup final vs Newcastle
Manchester United are through to the League Cup final, where they will face Newcastle United, after adding two more late goals to their 3-0 first-leg advantage at Old Trafford on Wednesday. It was a foregone conclusion ahead of the second leg that the Red Devils would return to a Wembley...
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: What Dyche said
Everton boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BT Sport: "It's all about the players and they are the focal point for me. They have taken a lot on this week. The minimum requirement is maximum effort and we saw that today. "They have been in a position where it has not...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley
Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
'Sunderland are a very ambitious club,' says Kristjaan Speakman despite striker failure
'Not signing another number nine was nothing to do with finance or ambition,' insists sporting director.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City need 'five or six' wins to stay in Championship
Manager Sabri Lamouchi says Cardiff City need to win at least five of their 16 remaining Championship games to avoid relegation to League One. The Bluebirds are without a win in 11 league matches after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Hull City. But Lamouchi says he is confident Cardiff have enough...
CBS Sports
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United odds, picks, start time: Feb. 5, 2023 Premier League predictions, bets
Leeds United will take on Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest are 4-3-3 at home, while Leeds United are 1-2-6 on the road. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-3-8 in that position. Those who like to bet on draws have to be loving them, as a $100 bet on a draw every game this season would place bettors $896.00 in the black. Nottingham Forest might be expected to win, but given they're only 1-2-1 when favored this could be anyone's game.
BBC
Owen Gallacher: Grimsby Town sign free-agent full-back after Crawley Town release
Grimsby Town have signed free-agent versatile full-back Owen Gallacher on a deal until the end of the season. The 23-year-old was released by Crawley Town on Tuesday having played five games in total, and made 11 appearances on loan at Gateshead this term. Gallacher was at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest...
BBC
Sean Dyche: Everton manager says club did try to sign new players in January
Sean Dyche says Everton did try to recruit players in January, but the quality of the signings "had to be better" than those players already at the club. The Toffees sold forward Anthony Gordon to Newcastle in a £45m deal but did not sign any new players before the transfer window shut, much to the frustration of the club's supporters.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust
It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
'Nice touches but no threat' - Millwall boss not impressed by Sunderland
Millwall boss thought Sunderland were more style than substance as the two sides drew at The Den.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts Fulham; Bilbao looks to end streak
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Big-spending Chelsea hosts Fulham in the Premier League on Friday in its first match following the end of a record-breaking January transfer window, with Graham Potter looking to incorporate some of the expensive new signings into his struggling team. Chelsea completed the deadline day signing of Enzo Fernandez for a British record fee of $131.4 million and will hope he can inspire a turnaround in the team's form as it mounts a bid for Champions League qualification.
BBC
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at top of La Liga
Real Madrid beat 10-man Valencia to cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to five points. Los Blancos took the lead through a stunning left-footed strike from Marco Asensio in the 52nd minute. Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr celebrated his 200th Real appearance with his side's second goal two...
