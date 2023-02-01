ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 8 Kansas downs No. 7 Kansas State to split season series

Jalen Wilson recorded 20 points and eight rebounds to help No. 8 Kansas notch a 90-78 victory over No. 7 Kansas State on Tuesday night in Big 12 play at Lawrence, Kan.

Dajuan Harris matched his career high of 18 points as the Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) won their second straight game following a three-game slide. Kevin McCullar registered 16 points and a career-high 13 rebounds as Kansas split the regular-season series against the Wildcats.

Markquis Nowell scored 23 points and Keyontae Johnson added 22 points and matched his season best of 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (18-4, 6-3). Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 11 points and eight rebounds and David N’Guessan tallied 10 points for Kansas State, which has dropped 16 of the past 18 meetings with the Jayhawks.

Kansas shot 40.3 percent from the field, including 11 of 27 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats made just 33.9 percent of their shots and were 7 of 21 from behind the arc while losing for the second time in their past three games.

Kansas State trailed by 12 at halftime but pulled within 54-48 early in the second half after Desi Sills scored five points during an 8-0 run.

The Jayhawks responded by scoring 16 of the next 22 points to open up a 70-54 lead. Gradey Dick capped the spurt with a layup with 11:05 remaining.

Kansas State later used an 8-2 spurt to pull within 80-70 on Nowell’s two free throws with 4:27 left in the contest.

Harris drained a 3-pointer to halt the run before the Wildcats scored the next four points to move within nine with 2:28 left. But Harris scored two baskets in a 34-second span as Kansas took an 87-74 lead with 1:24 left and closed it out.

Wilson scored 16 first-half points as Kansas led 49-37 at the break. Johnson had 14 in the half for the Wildcats.

Kansas State jumped out to an early three-point lead before the Jayhawks scored 26 of the next 36 points to open up a 32-19 advantage on a basket by KJ Adams Jr. with 8:59 left in the first half.

Johnson scored the next eight points as part of a 10-0 burst as the Wildcats crept within three with 6:53 remaining.

Zach Clemence drilled a 3-pointer to close a 13-3 run as Kansas again boosted the lead to 13 at 45-32 with 2:08 left in the half.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

