Cypress, CA

Lassen County News

Accident leads to Main Street chase, crashes, arrest

A Garden Grove woman faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run causing property damage and driving on a suspended driver’s license following a series of late evening incidents in Susanville on Wednesday, Feb 1.
SUSANVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in connection with 2021 homicide in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Anaheim in 2021, police announced Thursday. Miguel Rodriguez, 20, of Anaheim was arrested in the fatal shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Romero, who was gunned down about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021, in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department reported.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Detectives Arrest Suspect In 2021 Gang-Related Homicide

ANAHEIM, Calif. (February 2, 2023) – Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

The Westminster Police are investigating an attempted homicide

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 1:13 AM, Westminster Police Dispatch received numerous calls reporting what sounded like gunshots being fired in the 7700 block of Westminster Boulevard. Westminster Police Detectives served a search warrant at an illegal gambling establishment in the area on the...
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

Violent dognapping in Bell Gardens captured on video

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Police in Bell Gardens are searching for a woman they say attacked a pet store owner on a sidewalk in broad daylight and stole a one-month-old maltipoo puppy. The attack happened on Jan. 30. Bell Gardens police said they received a call from a business owner...
BELL GARDENS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH

A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino police seeking help identifying man who brought human jawbone to station

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who brought a human jawbone to a San Bernardino station on Thursday. The man allegedly brought the jawbone to the San Bernardino Police Department station located on N. D Street and "tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human" at the front desk, police said. Officers attempted to locate the man outside of the station after he left, but were unsuccessful in doing so. After examination by the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office, the jawbone was determined to be that of a human. As they search for their man, officers are describing the man between the ages of 30 and 35 as 5' 7" tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone who may recognize the man or locate him in public is asked to contact investigators at (909) 383-5311.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Irwindale hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed on Live Oak, suspect arrested

A Pomona woman suspected of leaving the scene of a traffic fatality in Irwindale Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning on hit-and-run charges.Live Oak Avenue was closed in both directions between Arrow Highway and the 605 Freeway in Irwindale early Wednesday due to a fatal crash Tuesday night. Irwindale Police said a hit-and-run driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian.Los Angeles County Fire Dept. paramedics responded at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Live Oak and Speedway Drive. Investigators said the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Live Oak  Irwindale police said the male victim had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.  Patricia Lopez, a 50-year-old Pomona resident, was arrested Wednesday morning. Police said a vehicle was impounded.Lopez was booked at the West Covina City Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges, and she was held on $50,000 bail.Witness information and evidence at the scene led to the arrest, according to the Irwindale Police Dept.  .
IRWINDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation...
COMPTON, CA

