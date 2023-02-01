ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers owner defends Frank Reich hiring with tone-deaf comment

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWE8n_0kYCw1t100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7Hcz_0kYCw1t100

The Carolina Panthers are under scrutiny for hiring an outside candidate in that of Frank Reich to be their next head coach over interim man Steve Wilks.

Wilks took over for the disaster that was Matt Rhule and led the team to a respectable 6-6 record and playoff contention. This came after Carolina lost four of its first five to open the season.

As Wilks was doing his thing on an interim basis, reports surfaced that he had a real opportunity to land the full-time gig in Carolina . After being passed over for another qualified candidate, Wilks expressed disappointment.

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God, so did I. I’m disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through. It was an honor for me to coach those men in the Carolina Panthers’ locker room as the interim head coach. Players, coaches and staff, thank you for your hard work and dedication.”

Steve Wilks on being passed up for Carolina Panthers head coach job

Back in April of 2022, Wilks joined a class-action suit headed by fellow Black coach Brian Flores claiming racial discrimination in the hiring process of coaches and front office personnel around the NFL. He was fired following just one season as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach after posting a 3-13 record in 2018.

Related: Grading Carolina Panthers hiring Frank Reich

Carolina Panthers owner offers interesting take on hiring Frank Reich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB3D6_0kYCw1t100
Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers owner David Tepper did his best to defend the hiring of Reich over Wilks as the team’s head coach. In doing so, he pointed to Carolina’s current front office and executive team.

“We have probably the most diverse executive team in the NFL right now. We are probably a minority of white men on our executive team right now. That’s where it starts. That’s America.”

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper

Tepper is pointing to Panthers chief administrative officer Kristi Coleman, chief administrative officer Kisha Smith and general council Tanya Taylor. He is right in this regard. But we’re talking about those in key personnel and chief decision-making roles. The fact that he felt it was necessary to name drop is rather interesting.

Tepper didn’t stop there. He brought up a term that’s become synonymous with the NFL’s hiring standards despite the fact that he himself might have played into that.

“How do you break that old boys’ network? How do you break that process? You break the process by trying to get the best people possible in every role you can do. Whether it’s the new [general counsel] we hired, who happens to be an African American woman. Whether it happens to be Frank Reich, who is a Caucasian male.”

David Tepper on Frank Reich hiring

The “old boys’ network” refers to a network of mostly white owners who have a history of failing to put minority candidates in a position of power. Sound familiar?

As for the hiring of Reich, this isn’t to say he’s not qualified. We’re talking about someone who spent 14 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback. He posted a respectable 40-33-1 record in five seasons as the Colts’ head coach. Rather, the fact that Tepper decided to reference the “old boys network” after making this hire is interesting.

While Wilks was pretty diplomatic after being passed up for the Panthers’ head coach job, his attorneys were not so kind.

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper.”

Attorneys for Steve Wilks on Carolina Panthers’ coaching decision

With Reich now aboard as the Panthers’ head coach, there’s only three Black head coaches in the NFL today. That includes Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and DeMeco Ryans, who was just hired by the Houston Texanson Tuesday . Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel also identifies at bi-racial.

As for Wilks, he might not be out of a job for long. Ryans’ former San Francisco 49ers team put in a request to interview him for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Tuesday.

More must-reads:

Comments / 19

Saxon Woods
1d ago

He can hire who he wants- he’s the owner. Who the hell cares who he hires

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview

So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed

Tom Brady went through a public divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the start of the season. The trouble started brewing in August when media reports surfaced about Bündchen delivering an ultimatum to Brady: Retire after the season or else. Though we don’t know for sure what went on behind closed doors for certain, we Read more... The post Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RadarOnline

Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement

Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

New Orleans Saints Trade Superstar

This offseason many teams have been looking to hire new coaches. However, out of all coaches, one stood above the rest. That coach is former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. After having it look like Sean Payton would sit out the 2023 season and remain in broadcasting for another year, we now know he will be returning to coaching.
DENVER, CO
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers suffered some bad luck in their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but they were also beaten pretty soundly. Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury on the team’s first possession of the game. After backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion on the... The post 49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight

Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has retired from the National Football League. With his retirement, there remains only one active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl championships. That quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy