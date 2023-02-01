Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Hayes, Tortorella, van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t lace up the skates again until Feb. 6 when the New York Islanders travel to the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll rest and watch Kevin Hayes compete in the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, FL over the weekend. Meanwhile, trade rumors surrounding James van Riemsdyk and Tony DeAngelo have pickup while head coach John Tortorella continues his search for answers within a broken organization.
Hurricanes complete come-from-behind stunner, rally to post 5-4 OT win over the Kings
Carolina rallied from a three-goal deficit in third period to tie the score, and Sebastian Aho scored the game-winner in the final minute of overtime.
Hornets' upset effort falls short vs Bucks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Charlotte Hornets to win their fifth game in a row. Charlotte was efforting toward pulling off their second upset of the month over the Bucks. The last time these teams met on Jan. 6, the Hornets clobbered the Bucks 138-109 thanks to an NBA-record 51 points in the first quarter.
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
FOX Sports
Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.
NHL
'He deserved to be here' | NHL All-Stars share thoughts on Rasmus Dahlin
Erik Karlsson came into the NHL as a 19-year-old with the Ottawa Senators, carrying the expectations of a first-round draft selection. He knows firsthand what Rasmus Dahlin has experienced through his first five seasons with the Sabres. "I think he's done a great job," Karlsson said. "Coming in with the...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone out indefinitely following surgery
Vegas Golden Knights forward and captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery. Stone, 30, had the surgery
