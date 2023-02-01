ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Hayes, Tortorella, van Riemsdyk

The Philadelphia Flyers won’t lace up the skates again until Feb. 6 when the New York Islanders travel to the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll rest and watch Kevin Hayes compete in the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, FL over the weekend. Meanwhile, trade rumors surrounding James van Riemsdyk and Tony DeAngelo have pickup while head coach John Tortorella continues his search for answers within a broken organization.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WCNC

Hornets' upset effort falls short vs Bucks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Charlotte Hornets to win their fifth game in a row. Charlotte was efforting toward pulling off their second upset of the month over the Bucks. The last time these teams met on Jan. 6, the Hornets clobbered the Bucks 138-109 thanks to an NBA-record 51 points in the first quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.

