Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
BBC
Energy bills pushed up by electricity charge, research shows
The way electricity prices are set has pushed UK household bills up by £7.2bn over two years, analysis suggests. Under existing rules, energy suppliers pay the highest price for wholesale electricity no matter how it is made. Gas-fired power stations are the most expensive way to generate electricity, but...
U.S. solar prices still soaring as projects stalled
Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. solar energy contract prices have soared by a third over the past year as project developers have struggled to get imported panels, according to a report published late on Monday.
Shell Slammed for Reporting Highest Ever Profits While Energy Bills Soar
Shell, the oil and gas giant, reported its highest ever annual profits as the company and Conservative Party face criticism amid a surge in energy prices. The U.K.-based business profited almost $40 billion in 2022, doubling 2021’s total, as gas prices soared amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The major profit comes despite the U.K. saying it’ll impose a windfall tax on energy firms to help reduce gas and electricity bills. Officials from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said they have no plans to increase the windfall tax to accommodate for higher prices. With families are paying more than twice as much in energy bills as they did before Russia’s invasion, Labour and Liberal Democrat party leaders took swipes at the Conservative Party’s handling of the energy crisis. “No company should be making these kind of outrageous profits out of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said.Read it at BBC
Renewables supplied 88% of Portugal's electricity consumption in January
LISBON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Renewable utilities supplied 88% of Portugal's electricity consumption in January, as heavy rains coupled with good wind and solar conditions allowed to sharply reduce the use of gas-fired power plants, grid operator REN said on Wednesday.
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
Forecasts show early February winter blast on its way: Will it be enough to push natural gas prices above $4?
HOUSTON, TX. - Natural gas prices remain low, hitting 20-month lows despite forecasts of approaching winter cold in an unseasonably warm winter. The front-month March contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Henry Hub settled down 14.2 cents, or 4%, at $2.915 per mmBtu on Wednesday, continuing its descent after closing at the bottom of $2.876 — its lowest since April 2021.
California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased costs of procuring gas to customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons, below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which has […]
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Gas prices are increasing. Here’s why.
WASHINGTON — Gas prices are on the rise. For the first time in two months, drivers are paying more at the pump. The national average gas price rose 12.3 cent per gallon from a week ago, according to a GasBuddy analysis of more than eleven million price reports from stations all across the country.
Winter heating costs likely won't be as high as feared, but many still need help
Heating your home this winter likely won't burn quite as big a hole in your wallet as initially forecast.
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
Gas Price Hikes: Expect ‘Little Good News’ as Costs Increase for Fifth Week
At the start of 2022, steadily increasing gas prices throughout the U.S. were just beginning, culminating in the highest recorded average price of $5.016 in June 2022. Drivers are hoping it's not...
SoCalGas expects to announce significant drop in natural gas rates this week
SoCalGas customers may get some relief when paying their natural gas bills as early as next month.
Shell reports record profits as energy prices soar after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Energy companies have been reporting blockbuster profits since last year, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices sharply higher.
PV Tech
Non-PV renewables dominated electricity consumption in Portugal last month – REN
Renewables supplied 88% of electricity consumption in Portugal last month, but PV only accounted for 4%, according to Portuguese energy company Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN). In January, renewable energy generation contributed to 88% of electricity consumption, including the exporting balance, in the southwestern Europe country. Hydropower stood out at...
Why $4 per gallon gas this spring isn’t out of the question
GasBuddy predicts the national average could hit $4 again in a couple of months. The price is up more than 13% nationally over the past month.
ffnews.com
Cathedra Bitcoin Announces Leasing of 2.5-MW Bitcoin Mining Facility
Cathedra Bitcoin Inc., a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure, is pleased to announce that the Company entered into an agreement to lease a 2.5-megawatt bitcoin mining facility in Washington State on January 29, 2023. Under the lease agreement, which lasts for an initial term of 24 months, the Company will make lease payments of US$108,000 per month, a rate equivalent to US$0.06 per kilowatt hour, including all electricity costs.
