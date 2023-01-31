ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Man Utd set to travel to Las Vegas for first time in summer tour so Erik ten Hag can test stars’ discipline

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oe6TH_0kYCvUBo00

ERIK TEN HAG is set to test his Manchester United squad's discipline with a pre-season tour of Las Vegas.

United will head to America's party capital for the first time in their history before the start of next season, according to the Daily Star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNX0y_0kYCvUBo00
Erik ten Hag has turned Man Utd's fortunes around Credit: Getty

Vegas - known as Sin City - is a hotbed for stag dos, hen parties and round-the-clock gambling.

It has also become a favourite holiday destination among Premier League stars past and present, with Jack Grealish, Gareth Bale, Jamie Vardy and Raheem Sterling among those to enjoy a trip there.

So it could provide United's stars with chance to show off their best behaviour when they head out for a friendly at the 65,000-Allegiant Stadium.

It is understood they will face a league rival on the Las Vegas Raiders' NFL pitch.

United are expected to spend around three weeks in the States, playing on both the East and West coast.

Last summer the squad travelled to Thailand and Australia for pre-season, just weeks after Ten Hag had replaced Ralf Rangnick.

The Dutchman has turned United's fortunes around this season, sitting fourth in the league.

And Ten Hag looks destined for a long future in Manchester, having been spotted potentially house hunting with his wife Bianca.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

He was pictured on a visit to Hale Village with his spouse.

The couple rode electric bikes into the Greater Manchester suburb, which they also did in November last year when visiting a cafe.

They then parked up to browse through the window of a local estate agent.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
Yardbarker

Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad

Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
CBS Sports

LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Yardbarker

Manchester United have been sent a warning about their new signing’s attitude

Marcel Sabitzer completed a deadline-day move to Manchester United but his agent has now come out and warned the club about the player’s attitude. Erik ten Hag was dealt a major blow when he was given the news that creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen will be forced to sit on the sideline as he tries to recover from an injury.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
995K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy