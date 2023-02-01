Read full article on original website
Tania Colunga
1d ago
Hawaii needs to set priorities for Hawaiian people. If this is homestead, why isn't it being used for the Hawaiian homeless??? NO KUPUNA should be houseless... Give them the help they need. Drug screening & Resources need to be made available.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile
WAIMANALO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 3,000 traps have gone up around Oahu in an effort to track the spread of the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle, an insect capable of destroying thousands of coconut trees. The bugs have been showing up occasionally in traps in Waimanalo. But on Thursday, workers at Starfarms...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property
Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Community Lending receives $1.5 million to help families become homeowners
Hawaiʻi Pacific Health and The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation are providing a combined $1.5 million in social-impact loans and grants to support Hawaiʻi Community Lending, a nonprofit community development financial institution dedicated to helping low-income households become homeowners. Hawaiʻi Community Lending projects this funding will support 200...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Space Force facility atop Haleakala
A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school. The principle here at the University Lab School says their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. New regulations for commercial bike tours on Maui now in effect.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?. Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students. The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry. The internship...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
hinowdaily.com
My Life. Just Listen
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Hawaii News Now launched a campaign called My Life. Just Listen. The goal of this campaign is to address the mental health crisis currently impacting Hawaii’s youth. HI Now host Kainoa Calron is joined by My Life. Just Listen ambassador, Roman De Peralta, as he shares his personal journey!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life
Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
HFD initiate defensive fire attack to Waipahu structure
The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened on Peke Lane.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police seek Maui mom who fled with infant son she doesn’t have custody of
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference. Police said 37-year-old Nadira Rosado left her home in Wailuku with her 3-month-old son Hoku Nui Wada. The boy’s father was granted sole custody of him on Thursday. Police...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heads up, Oahu drivers: 1,700 city parking meters now accepting payments via app
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Oahu drivers: Roughly 1,700 parking meters can now accept payments through a new mobile app in an effort to modernize, the city announced Wednesday. These meters are mainly in Honolulu, from Chinatown to Waikiki, and they’ll have special stickers on them, the city said.
Palolo property owner calls on city and state for help with boulders
The close call in Palolo has elevated concerns over more boulders crashing down from the hillside. The property owner is calling on the state and the city to help before tragedy strikes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blood donations needed for Maui firefighter critically injured in flood
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter sucked into a storm drain during a flood last week is still fighting to survive. Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, desperately needs blood donations. Loved ones are posting updates about his condition online. The latest one posted Thursday afternoon said Evans-Dumaran is slowly making progress....
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: ʻŌlelo
In 2012, the month of February was recognized as Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian language month, to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian Language. ‘Ōlelo means language, speech, word, quotation, statement, utterance, term, tidings. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, the Hawaiian language faced...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lawmaker apologizes for comparing housing chief to the devil, but doubles down on DHHL criticism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two days after Gov. Josh Green accused state Sen. Kurt Fevella of harassing his staff, the Ewa Beach lawmaker is apologizing. But he isn’t backing down from his criticisms of the Green Administration’s housing plans for Hawaiians. “If I hurt her and her family ......
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach
One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
KITV.com
Benefit dinner concert being held to raise money for UH volleyball aunty
WAHIAWA (KITV4) -- Friends of one of the University of Hawaii volleyball aunties are putting together a benefit concert to raise money to help Lauretta Sewake and her family rebuild their home. Sewake's house on Lauone Loop in Wahiawa caught fire last month, causing major damage.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A K-12 charter school on the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s campus is mobilizing the community for a fight over their future. The principal at the University Lab School said their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. Still,...
Honolulu The Plumeria Lounge review – HNL Airport Priority Pass
Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
Comments / 15