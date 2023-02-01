ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waianae, HI

Tania Colunga
1d ago

Hawaii needs to set priorities for Hawaiian people. If this is homestead, why isn't it being used for the Hawaiian homeless??? NO KUPUNA should be houseless... Give them the help they need. Drug screening & Resources need to be made available.

Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile

WAIMANALO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 3,000 traps have gone up around Oahu in an effort to track the spread of the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle, an insect capable of destroying thousands of coconut trees. The bugs have been showing up occasionally in traps in Waimanalo. But on Thursday, workers at Starfarms...
Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property

Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
Hawaiʻi Community Lending receives $1.5 million to help families become homeowners

Hawaiʻi Pacific Health and The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation are providing a combined $1.5 million in social-impact loans and grants to support Hawaiʻi Community Lending, a nonprofit community development financial institution dedicated to helping low-income households become homeowners. Hawaiʻi Community Lending projects this funding will support 200...
HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?. Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students. The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry. The internship...
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
My Life. Just Listen

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Hawaii News Now launched a campaign called My Life. Just Listen. The goal of this campaign is to address the mental health crisis currently impacting Hawaii’s youth. HI Now host Kainoa Calron is joined by My Life. Just Listen ambassador, Roman De Peralta, as he shares his personal journey!
Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life

Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
Police seek Maui mom who fled with infant son she doesn’t have custody of

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference. Police said 37-year-old Nadira Rosado left her home in Wailuku with her 3-month-old son Hoku Nui Wada. The boy’s father was granted sole custody of him on Thursday. Police...
Blood donations needed for Maui firefighter critically injured in flood

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter sucked into a storm drain during a flood last week is still fighting to survive. Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, desperately needs blood donations. Loved ones are posting updates about his condition online. The latest one posted Thursday afternoon said Evans-Dumaran is slowly making progress....
Hawaiian Word of the Day: ʻŌlelo

In 2012, the month of February was recognized as Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian language month, to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian Language. ‘Ōlelo means language, speech, word, quotation, statement, utterance, term, tidings. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, the Hawaiian language faced...
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach

One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
