FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
What factors are contributing to high rates of absenteeism among Michigan students?Edy ZooMichigan State
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
Local woman remembers families who crossed Detroit River to escape slavery
The Detroit River was coined the Fluid Frontier for freedom seekers in the final stretch of the Underground Railroad, escaping from the states to Canada.
HometownLife.com
Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring
NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeless shelter fights to stay open as mental health cases rise in Monroe
MONROE, Mich. – A Monroe homeless shelter is in jeopardy of permanently shutting down if it doesn’t get help from an agency that will assist with mental health cases. Oaks Homeless Shelter plays a massive part in the community but only receives grant money from the state once a year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet two men whose careers are part of Detroit’s Black history
Also, meet James Jackson and Bruce Harper – The city of Detroit is home to many historical markers and buildings. One place which holds a vast history is the WGPR-TV station founded by Dr. William V. Banks. WGPR (the call letters stand for Where God’s Presence Radiates) became the first Black owned and operated broadcast news station in the country. It is also a news station where many Black journalists got there start in the profession.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Forensics enter Highland Park apartment where missing rappers’ believed bodies found
DETROIT – Officials were on the scene for hours, scouring the area after discovering three bodies inside the basement of an abandoned apartment building. Police sources told Local 4 that they believe they are the bodies of three missing rappers last seen 11 days ago after their show was canceled at Lounge 31 on Detroit’s east side. On the night of Thursday (Feb. 2), police believe they found the rappers’ bodies at an apartment building on McNichols Road, west of Woodward Avenue.
GAR Building in downtown Detroit sold, to be converted into steakhouse and event space
The historic Grand Army of the Republic Building — the castle-like triangular building located in the intersection of Cass, Grand River and Adams avenues in downtown Detroit — has been purchased by a West Bloomfield real estate investment company, with plans to open a steakhouse and event space in the building.
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. Family members of a Michigan man missing for nearly two weeks along with two friends were notified Thursday evening of the discovery. ...
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents don't want Basilica of St. Mary to develop vacant land into school, apartments
LIVONIA — Residents who live near the Basilica of St. Mary spoke out this week during a planning commission meeting, saying they don't want the church to develop roughly an acre of vacant property. The church, 18200 Merriman Road, wants to build a Montessori school and senior apartment complex...
True North Jerky and Foods near Chelsea to close
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Meat lovers in and around Chelsea may need to find a new go-to spot. True North Jerky and Foods, 12855 E. Old U.S. Highway 12, recently announced it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Feb. 12. Owners John and Courtney Heller shared this on Jan. 25 with a Facebook post.
Asian-themed Project Sakura Novi Adding Korean Steakhouse, 117 Apartments
Sakura Novi, Michigan’s first Asian-themed, mixed-use real estate development, today announced a lease has been executed for The Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse, while a joint venture agreement has been executed […] The post Asian-themed Project Sakura Novi Adding Korean Steakhouse, 117 Apartments appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community rallies around ailing man who declined self-treatment to save his sick dog in Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. – The town of Woodhaven is wrapping its arms around a man suffering from massive health issues. The man thought he was suffering alone, but after what he did to save his dog, people know his story and want to help him and his dog, too. Tim...
weddingchicks.com
Where Does One Find A Wedding Barn? Right Here, Of Course…
If we didn’t know better, we’d say barns were invented to be wedding venues–the high ceilings, the giant barn doors, and they’re usually located on some picturesque countryside. Barn venues are the hipsters of the venue world, they were made of reclaimed wood doing farm-to-table long before it was a thing. And with so much to love, it’s no wonder that they’re super popular for weddings and that you find yourself here searching for your perfect barn wedding venue. Well, let us help you narrow it down. There is a surprising amount of barns in the world (trust us, we’ve seen a lot) and these are our favorites…
ABC7 Chicago
Missing Michigan girl, Adriana Davidson, found dead on high school grounds: Ann Arbor police
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for days in Ann Arbor, Michigan was found dead Monday, police said. Adriana Davidson was reported missing Saturday to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office later found her body on Monday on the grounds of Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, where she was last seen.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How your usual sleep position is affecting your health -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. How do you sleep at night? Here’s how your sleep position affects your health. We spend about a third of our lives sleeping, often...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials believe Dexter High School student was groomed over internet, lured away from family
DEXTER, Mich. – Officials believe a missing 17-year-old Dexter High School student was groomed by someone over the internet and lured away from family members. UPDATE: Dexter High School student found safe after fears teen had been lured away from family. Washtenaw County deputies were searching for the student,...
wemu.org
#OTGYpsi: Creating an oasis in Ypsilanti Township's food desert
Customer Will Morgan speaks with Chris Harrison and Darwin Harris at Prime Cuts. Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: New grocery stores, farmers market, community garden address food access in Ypsi Township. Transcription:. Cathy Shafran: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Cathy Shafran and this is On The Ground Ypsi, a program...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Industrial land in Ann Arbor that has been sitting for decades is getting a new look, name
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor is a place for a lot of outdoor recreation, but on the city’s north side, there are seven acres of land that have been just sitting there for decades. While there are many ideas on what you can do with the land...
Community-owned grocery store coming soon, will support underserved areas of Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Neighborhood Grocery LLC, a community-owned grocery store concept that is set to open its first location on Detroit's eastside, will help support underserved areas of the city.According to the store's website, "For little as $50, Michiganders can become founding investors in Neighborhood Grocery. Investors will share company profits, receive product discounts, and voting power on some operational matters. Most of all, investors are helping fund advanced and inclusive developments that represent its communities."The store, owned by Raphael Wright, will open soon in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. In an update on Facebook, Neighborhood Grocery says they are still crowdfunding to open and operate the store. To address the lack of groceries in Detroit prior to the store opening, Neighborhood Grocery has been delivering food boxes to residents in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. To learn more about Neighborhood Grocery, visit here.
Detroit News
Bodies of missing two rappers, friend found under debris in vacant Highland Park apartment building
Highland Park — The bodies of three missing men — two rappers from Oscoda and Melvindale who'd visited Detroit for a gig along with a friend from Detroit — were found under a pile of debris in the basement of a vacant Highland Park apartment building, according to three police sources familiar with the investigation.
