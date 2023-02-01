ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring

NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
Meet two men whose careers are part of Detroit’s Black history

Also, meet James Jackson and Bruce Harper – The city of Detroit is home to many historical markers and buildings. One place which holds a vast history is the WGPR-TV station founded by Dr. William V. Banks. WGPR (the call letters stand for Where God’s Presence Radiates) became the first Black owned and operated broadcast news station in the country. It is also a news station where many Black journalists got there start in the profession.
Forensics enter Highland Park apartment where missing rappers’ believed bodies found

DETROIT – Officials were on the scene for hours, scouring the area after discovering three bodies inside the basement of an abandoned apartment building. Police sources told Local 4 that they believe they are the bodies of three missing rappers last seen 11 days ago after their show was canceled at Lounge 31 on Detroit’s east side. On the night of Thursday (Feb. 2), police believe they found the rappers’ bodies at an apartment building on McNichols Road, west of Woodward Avenue.
Where Does One Find A Wedding Barn? Right Here, Of Course…

If we didn’t know better, we’d say barns were invented to be wedding venues–the high ceilings, the giant barn doors, and they’re usually located on some picturesque countryside. Barn venues are the hipsters of the venue world, they were made of reclaimed wood doing farm-to-table long before it was a thing. And with so much to love, it’s no wonder that they’re super popular for weddings and that you find yourself here searching for your perfect barn wedding venue. Well, let us help you narrow it down. There is a surprising amount of barns in the world (trust us, we’ve seen a lot) and these are our favorites…
#OTGYpsi: Creating an oasis in Ypsilanti Township's food desert

Customer Will Morgan speaks with Chris Harrison and Darwin Harris at Prime Cuts. Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: New grocery stores, farmers market, community garden address food access in Ypsi Township. Transcription:. Cathy Shafran: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Cathy Shafran and this is On The Ground Ypsi, a program...
Community-owned grocery store coming soon, will support underserved areas of Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Neighborhood Grocery LLC, a community-owned grocery store concept that is set to open its first location on Detroit's eastside, will help support underserved areas of the city.According to the store's website, "For little as $50, Michiganders can become founding investors in Neighborhood Grocery. Investors will share company profits, receive product discounts, and voting power on some operational matters. Most of all, investors are helping fund advanced and inclusive developments that represent its communities."The store, owned by Raphael Wright, will open soon in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. In an update on Facebook, Neighborhood Grocery says they are still crowdfunding to open and operate the store. To address the lack of groceries in Detroit prior to the store opening, Neighborhood Grocery has been delivering food boxes to residents in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. To learn more about Neighborhood Grocery, visit here. 
