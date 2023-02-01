Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and barJennifer GeerChicago, IL
People Are Surprised To Know That There Is A Secret McDonald's Menu That Is Only Available In One State In The US!Minha D.Chicago, IL
Related
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
See The Secret 108-Mile Tunnel Chicago Built to ‘Save the World’
How do you build a "secret" 108-mile tunnel that costs over $4 billion dollars? That's a great question, but it's what Chicago has done in an effort to "save the world". I saw this interesting project trending on Digg. It's a video share by B1M on YouTube with a short, but sweet description of what this project in Chicago is all about:
Minnesota One Of Top 10 States That Hates New Netflix Policy
If you are feeling like people are a little extra cranky right now, you might think that it is because our nose hairs are freezing outside right now in Minnesota, but it might be because of Netflix. Minnesota just landed on a list that is not showcasing our "Minnesota Nice" very well.
Rude Things People Do In Minnesota Restaurants
I was eating at a restaurant the other day when a man sitting next to our table pulled out his hanky and blew his nose as hard as humanly possible. I can’t even describe the sound, but there was blockage that was cleared – It was gross. You should probably excuse yourself to the restroom to blow your nose.
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
One Illinois City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
Eater
A New Ramen Style From Tokyo Arrives in Chicago’s Suburbs
One of the Chicago area’s most celebrated ramen experts is making waves in the local Japanese culinary scene with his new suburban restaurant that features Jiro ramen, an aggressive style with a cult following that isn’t offered anywhere else in town. Chef Kenta Ikehata on Thursday opened his third ramen-ya, Chicago Ramen Annex, at 1608 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg.
Frontier Airlines Just Gave Us A Great Excuse To Get Out of Illinois This Summer
Want to get out of Illinois? Frontier Airlines just announced one heck of a promotion that will let you fly out of Illinois as many times as you want this summer for one low price. Save Money On Your 2023 Summer Vacation. If you live in Illinois chances are you...
Probably Don’t Take The Kids On Vacation To These Illinois Cities
When the temperatures are subzero and the outdoor conditions are miserable, that's the perfect time to start planning a family vacation somewhere fun and warm. But if this is going to be a getaway that you're taking the kids along for, you may want to plan ahead to make sure the city you're visiting has plenty of activities and attractions that are family-friendly.
earnthenecklace.com
Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago
Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
Watch Illinois Zoo Polar Bear Live Her Best Life on a Snow Day
Sometimes you just have to let your hair down and go for it and that includes polar bears. A polar bear at a zoo in Illinois was spotted living his best life on a recent snow day. Brookfield Zoo in Chicago shared this fun moment featuring their polar bear, Hope....
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
When is Spring in Minnesota? The Answer Summed Up in One Funny Meme
With the cold spell we've had the last few days, with wind chills around 30 below at times, you've probably asked yourself. When is spring? Actually if you're like me, you've probably asked many times over, when is summer? But one season at a time, right?. Technically, spring is to...
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0