CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man faces animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in the bed of his truck with no food, air or ventilation. Anthony Alexio Tatum, 34, was stopped for several traffic violations on yesterday evening. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), Tatum refused to identify himself and continued to disregard orders from law enforcement to get out of the vehicle.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO