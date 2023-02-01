ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

New Mexico Marine held in custody until rape trial

By Scott Brown
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Marine charged with raping a teenager will stay behind bars. Derek Stanley was allowed to return to Camp Lejeune but the state attorney general’s office says he was in possession of a monitor and tower hard drive which was not allowed by his conditions of release.

They also said that new evidence had come to light, including the alleged finding of child pornography on his phone that also included a family member. “All this shows is that the defendant is not going to comply with any conditions this court sets,” the prosecutor in the case said. “He’s made it clear he’ll take every step to circumvent the court.”

Stanley’s lawyer claimed he had tried to comply. However, Judge Britt Baca-Miller ultimately agreed with the state and granted pre-trial detention.

