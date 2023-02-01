ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago's winter will be going into hibernation soon

CHICAGO - Some warm thoughts to help you get through a frigid Friday. Most of next week will feel more like early March instead of early February. Just make sure you survive the -15 to -25 wind chills Thursday night into early Friday so you can enjoy it. We really...
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Deer Park Town Center | Shopping center in Chicago, Illinois

Deer Park Town Center is an upscale lifestyle center in the northwest Chicago suburb of Deer Park, Illinois, situated at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 12 (Rand Road) and Long Grove Road, just north of Lake Cook Road. It opened on October 27, 2000, and is a one-level, open air lifestyle shopping center.
DEER PARK, IL
oakpark.com

A note to snowbirds

I love winter, even though the fun of building snowmen, having snowball fights, and making snow angels is long past me. Perhaps my memory fails, but I seem to recall there being more winter days with sunshine in the past. That said, even with these cloudier days of late, I still enjoy this season. Mother Nature covers the dirt and grime with her beautiful snowflakes, and she paints our trees with icy silver stripes. This handsome display glistens even on the gloomiest of sunless days.
RIVER FOREST, IL
Daily Northwestern

‘More representation, more visibility’: Evanston’s Asian American community claims its voice in participatory budgeting

When Melissa Raman Molitor, a first-generation Filipino-Indian-American, moved to Evanston in 2011, she saw little recognition for the city’s Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander American community. “There have been no spaces or organizations that specifically support or offer resources for the ASPA community in Evanston,” Molitor said.
EVANSTON, IL
wgnradio.com

How to see the once-in-a-lifetime green comet in Chicago

Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols, joins Lisa Dent to talk about a rare green comet passing Earth this week. The comet was last seen during the Stone Age. How to spot the comet:. Binocs/small telescope are required. Go outside. Face directly north. Use your phone’s compass if...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire reported at building on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A commercial building was reportedly on fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 4800 block of West Bloomingdale. SkyFOX was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Room to Room: Student Fashion Edition

In this special edition of Room to Room, students around campus walk us through their closet and talk about how they express themselves through fashion. — New student-run Instagram account showcases fashion on campus. — Student-run Instagram account encourages sustainable fashion in Evanston. — ‘Liberatory fashion’: Student-run fashion brand Naranji...
EVANSTON, IL
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 5

Tickets: $6-10 The Wirtz Center is hosting “Blood Wedding” through this weekend. The play follows the story of a young woman who is visited by a former lover on her wedding day and the family disputes that ensue. Pillowtalk & Other Parts of Speech. Shanley Pavilion. Friday 7...
Daily Northwestern

Ortiz: Analyzing key races in the upcoming Chicago municipal elections

Chicago is gearing up for the upcoming municipal elections, with various candidates vying for seats across the city. We’ll focus on some candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. The most likely pickups for the DSA in city council this year are in the 46th and 48th ward...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate

Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
CHICAGO, IL
choosechicago.com

Can’t-miss Chicago concerts in 2023

With over 250 live music venues, Chicago is a coveted destination for touring musicians. On any given night, up-and-coming talent and world-renowned artists of genres spanning blues, rock, hip hop, R&B, metal, indie, pop, and jazz take to stages across the city. The 2023 Chicago concert lineup has something for...
CHICAGO, IL

