Channel 3000
Woman accused of attacking pregnant woman held on $50K bond
MADISON, Wis. -- A woman charged nearly two weeks ago after she allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in an attempt to kill her unborn baby is now being held on $50,000 bond. Brittany Holsten, 27, appeared in Dane County court for the first time Thursday, just two days after she was arrested. She's charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
MPD officer resigns after criminal charge, internal investigation
MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison police officer accused of hurting a woman during a physical altercation at a local restaurant last fall has resigned, department officials said Thursday. News 3 Now first reported on allegations against former MPD officer Keith Brown in November 2022 after he was arrested on tentative...
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in deadly Lakeside Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- Court officials entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday on behalf of the man accused in a deadly shooting on Lakeside Street late last year. Edward Smith is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged role in a shooting that killed 36-year-old Shantarie Riley in November 2022. The 40-year-old also faces four counts of felony bail jumping and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to online court records.
No charges for Dane Co. deputy who fatally shot man in Windsor in October, DA's office says
WINDSOR, Wis. -- The Dane County District Attorney's Office has concluded a deputy who fatally shot a man at a hotel in Windsor in October is not criminally liable and won't face charges in the man's death. In a news release Thursday afternoon, the DA's office said it has reviewed...
Wisconsin man facing intoxicated homicide charge after woman dies from shooting incident
WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.
16-year-old arrested after traffic stop for alleged drug possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested for drug possession Wednesday after a traffic stop on the city’s east side, according to Madison Police Department. In an incident report released Thursday, the agency explained that officers reported smelling marijuana from inside the car after pulling it over around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue.
Man accused in 2021 State Street officer shooting sentenced to five years in prison
MADISON, Wis. -- The man arrested during an incident where a Madison police officer shot another officer in October 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday. Katoine Richardson, 20, pleaded guilty to causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury to an officer while resisting arrest, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree recklessly endangering safety as part of a plea deal that involved prosecutors dropping other charges in the same case.
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
Newspaper delivery worker arrested after allegedly stealing $10,000 in altered checks from mailboxes
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a newspaper delivery worker for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars' worth of checks from mailboxes on his route. The sheriff's department says deputies have recently been investigating a number of fraud complaints from across northeast Dane County. Investigators...
Suspects wanted: 2 men pretended to be officers to break into home, sheriff says
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is seeking two men in connection to a home invasion that occurred on Saturday.
Bank robber in Wisconsin leaves with undisclosed amount of cash, no arrest made
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man walked into a bank in southcentral Wisconsin, demanded money, and left with cash, prompting an investigation that has not yet led to an arrest. The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a UW Credit Union on the city’s north...
Iowa Co. Sheriff: Victim in Town of Wyoming shooting dies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities confirmed that the victim of a shooting that happened last week in Iowa County died Monday as a result of her injuries. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday that the suspect in the case, a 34-year-old Hillpoint man, now faces a charge of intoxicated use of a weapon. He is at the Iowa County jail with a $250,000 cash bond.
