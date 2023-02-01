ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Woman accused of attacking pregnant woman held on $50K bond

MADISON, Wis. -- A woman charged nearly two weeks ago after she allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in an attempt to kill her unborn baby is now being held on $50,000 bond. Brittany Holsten, 27, appeared in Dane County court for the first time Thursday, just two days after she was arrested. She's charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

MPD officer resigns after criminal charge, internal investigation

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison police officer accused of hurting a woman during a physical altercation at a local restaurant last fall has resigned, department officials said Thursday. News 3 Now first reported on allegations against former MPD officer Keith Brown in November 2022 after he was arrested on tentative...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Not guilty plea entered for man charged in deadly Lakeside Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. -- Court officials entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday on behalf of the man accused in a deadly shooting on Lakeside Street late last year. Edward Smith is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged role in a shooting that killed 36-year-old Shantarie Riley in November 2022. The 40-year-old also faces four counts of felony bail jumping and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to online court records.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD officer resigns amid disorderly conduct allegation, internal investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms Thursday that an officer resigned amid an internal investigation in the agency and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Keith Brown resigned on Jan. 20. MPD said with the resignation,...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing intoxicated homicide charge after woman dies from shooting incident

WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old arrested after traffic stop for alleged drug possession

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested for drug possession Wednesday after a traffic stop on the city’s east side, according to Madison Police Department. In an incident report released Thursday, the agency explained that officers reported smelling marijuana from inside the car after pulling it over around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Man accused in 2021 State Street officer shooting sentenced to five years in prison

MADISON, Wis. -- The man arrested during an incident where a Madison police officer shot another officer in October 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday. Katoine Richardson, 20, pleaded guilty to causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury to an officer while resisting arrest, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree recklessly endangering safety as part of a plea deal that involved prosecutors dropping other charges in the same case.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting

WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in the Town of Windsor during an investigation into a stolen vehicle late last year will not face charges for the encounter, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday. The District Attorney’s Office...
WINDSOR, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Inmate dies at Rock Co. jail early Thursday morning

The District Attorney’s Office explained the deputy, who was previously identified as Cody Woods, faced no criminal liability for his actions that night. Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold. Updated: 5 hours ago. The dog, who is now named Gus, is seen trying to...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Inmate dies in custody at Rock County Jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A female inmate has died in custody at the Rock County Jail, officials said Thursday. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a jailer noticed the woman laying on the floor of her cell during a nightly check at 1:15 a.m. A supervisor, medical staff, and additional officers rushed to the […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. newspaper delivery man accused of stealing checks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Waunakee man who delivered newspapers in the northeast corner of Dane Co. is accused of stealing checks from mailboxes in the area and cashing them. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office explained multiple people have reported having checks stolen from their mail. It alleges the 58-year-old man would alter the checks before cashing them.
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Woman dies in Rock Co. jail, authorities say

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell in the Rock County Jail overnight. The department says correctional officers were conducting routine security checks at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday when they found the woman lying on the floor of her cell.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. Sheriff: Victim in Town of Wyoming shooting dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities confirmed that the victim of a shooting that happened last week in Iowa County died Monday as a result of her injuries. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday that the suspect in the case, a 34-year-old Hillpoint man, now faces a charge of intoxicated use of a weapon. He is at the Iowa County jail with a $250,000 cash bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy