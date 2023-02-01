Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Phillymag.com
Meet the Eagles Fan Who Crashed Through the SEPTA Bus Stop Roof
Plus, Kenney on a Super Bowl parade: "We'll blow the doors off this parade. I'm on my way out, so I'll spend whatever they want." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs or Eagles? Famous groundhog makes its pick
Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil determined that there would be six more weeks of winter. But another groundhog prophesied a fate that will lift the spirits of Philadelphia fans who will be facing prolonged cold. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Lady Edwina of the Turtle Back Zoo in Essex...
Who Is Kylie Kelce? Details on Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Talk about going the extra mile to support your husband. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, plans to travel to Glendale, Arizona, to watch him play in Super Bowl LVII despite being 38 weeks pregnant. Keep reading to learn more about Kylie. Where Is Kylie Kelce From? She's a true Philly girl! Kylie...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Super Bowl LVII: Is Philly pivoting away from an underdog city?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who could ever forget Eagles center Jason Kelce's passionate speech during the Eagles Super Bowl parade in 2018?Kelce went onto say that Philadelphia was the biggest underdog of them all. We took this to heart. "I think slowly but surely we're developing a self-image of champions," Joel Fish of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology said. Joel Fish is the director of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology. He says it might feel like Philly's attitude and self image is slowly changing. "It's kind of strange," Fish said. "Most professional athletes, 75% of them, prefer to be the underdog." But the fact of the...
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
Eagles rookie shares special message in surprise visit to South Philly school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before they swoop into Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, some members of the Philadelphia Eagles are soaring into area schools to bring some pep to their pep rallies. One Philadelphia school got a big surprise Wednesday."I love the Eagles and I'm so happy that they won," first grader William Desimmone said.The love for the Eagles was on full display Wednesday morning.A pep rally was held at the Philadelphia Performing Arts School in South Philly."The Eagles are the best team and they have one more game to play," first grader Lucas Postigliona said, "I hope they win.""We are...
Sale of Eagles Super Bowl Gear in Montco Replays Phillies World Series Fever — But Even Crazier
The last days of Jan. 2023 recall a parallel timeframe in Oct. 2022, especially for sports-gear retailers like Rally House in North Wales. Dan Sokil covered the commercial déjà vu for The Reporter Online. Sale of World Series red-and-white for the Philadelphia Phillies then is now sale of...
Empire State Building to light up Eagles’ green again if Philadelphia wins Super Bowl LVII: report
The Empire State Building is not done trolling New York sports fans yet, with the management group saying they plan to light the building up in the colors of this year's Super Bowl champs.
Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Super Bowl 57 betting underway in Atlantic City, New Jersey
At Hard Rock Atlantic City, the Eagles' playoff appearances have driven up sports book bets by about 30%.
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl Victory
The company is now one step away from having to make good on the deal. A catering company in Schuylkill County announced a big promotion last November, and now couples who took advantage of it are a step closer to seeing it pay off. It’s a contest of sorts, but everyone is a winner, according to owner Tom Trella.
Chester County Fans Rejoice As Eagles Fly to Super Bowl in February
As the Eagles head to the Super Bowl Feb. 12, Birds fans are basking in victorious euphoria. One Phoenixville woman spoke to 6ABC about her football team’s win. “I’ve never been more happy in my entire life,” said Colleen McCoy.
This North Wales Eagles Fan Has a Team Talisman, and He’s Not Afraid to Call on Its Power
A North Wales Eagles fan’s basement is a veritable Birds museum. Dan Williams’ treasures even recall the franchise’s wild-and-wooly Veterans Stadium days. CBS3 Philadelphia’s Matt Petrillo got a look. Williams is so dedicated to Philadelphia football that he owns a replica of the Lombardi Trophy, which...
Miles Teller brings Philly moves to Super Bowl ad; Bud Light preps for possible Eagles celebration
'Top Gun: Maverick' actor Miles Teller, a Downingtown, Pa. native, is premiering his next project: a Super Bowl ad.
NJ sand sculptor carves Philadelphia Eagles tribute in Cape May
Winter may not be prime time to play in the sand. But sculptor Brendan Schaffer thinks the Eagles' Super Bowl season is a worthy occasion.
Gov. Josh Shapiro lights up Pa. Capitol complex with Eagles green ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Gov. Josh Shapiro had a surprise for Eagles fans on Tuesday when he helped light up the west side of the Capitol complex with green lights to celebrate the Philadelphia making it to Super Bowl LVII. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Shapiro congratulated the Eagles on winning...
Some Philly-area schools to open late day after Super Bowl
Preparing for a Chiefs loss, at least one district plans on taking a potential late night celebration for Eagles fan students into account.
