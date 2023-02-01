ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Evan Crosby

9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month

Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Relief on the way for high utility bills

Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Big dogs need homes too: Denver Dumb Friends League …. The Denver Dumb Friends League said big dogs typically aren't chosen for...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Water main break floods parking garage, cars

A peaceful morning on Eudora Street in Denver was interrupted by a cacophony of noise. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an underground water pipe called a conduit broke in the road causing a big mess. "Just a bunch of broken-up cement and concrete and some water running," said neighbor Chris Jasso. Conduits are 30 inches in diameter. They are the pipes that feed water mains which then send water into your house. "So, when a conduit breaks it's a big messy deal," said Denver Water spokesperson Todd Hartman. Residents of the Park Mayfair condo complex like Joy Vaeth park in an underground garage on the...
DENVER, CO
2urbangirls.com

Frontier offering unlimited summer flights pass for $399

DENVER, CO – Denver-based discount air carrier Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly pass over a five-month period that will enable customers to book flights for 1 cent plus taxes and fees. The airline, now the third-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, announced Tuesday that it...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's Colfax bus rapid transit project contract sparks concerns, questions

The fallout of Denver International Airport's first failed attempt at the Great Hall project still haunts Denver District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer. That project fell apart in 2019 and quickly devolved into a "he said, she said, they said," debacle, she said at a Tuesday Land Use Transportation and Infrastructure meeting. Committee members discussed the proposed Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.
DENVER, CO
slidesandsunshine.com

Candeeland Kids, the NEW Indoor Playground in Colorado!

We are so excited to welcome Candeeland Kids as the newest indoor playground in Colorado! According to their website, “Candeeland inspires the imagination with a 16,000 square-foot extravaganza of good times and exercise, plus climbing walls, ninja course, laser maze, arcade, cafe and candy store!” My daughters and I were invited to visit and all they could say was “Wow!” You are immediately drawn to the fun colors and all of the exciting structures, it was a blast for all of us.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KDVR.com

Mountain communities still missing mail

Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

This is who you can complain to about Xcel Energy bills

DENVER — Xcel Energy and other energy companies pass along natural gas costs dollar for dollar -- what they pay for the gas, you pay for the gas. That's not the only cost passed along to customers. Xcel is also allowed to pass along the cost of its legal team. Specifically, customers pay for Xcel's lawyers to ask Colorado state regulators for increases for a variety of reasons.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 3-5

More Lunar New Year celebrations are taking place this weekend at various Denver library locations with crafts, dances, traditional refreshments, and more. Black History Month is also kicking off with a cultural first Friday celebrating Afro-Latinx identity at Museo de las Americas. And, this weekend is your last chance to view The Dirty South Exhibition at MCA Denver.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets

It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO

