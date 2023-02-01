Read full article on original website
Wrestling roundup: Middletown, Waynesboro win; Line Mountain falls
172 – Gideon Fasanya (H) over Logan Benner 9-0; 189 – Joshua Mejia (H) over Edward Serrano – Fall; 215 - Shamoul Humphrey (H) – For; 285 – Joseph Gassert (MID) over Jayonn Lee – Fall; 107 – Cyrus Villarial (MID) over Kynelle Brown – Fall; 114 – Jazyiah Ferron (H) For; 121 - Avi Gonzalez (H) over Julian Brenner – Fall; 127 – Joshua Tlumach (MID) over Deysel Perez – Fall; 133 – Geno Corradi (Mid) - For; 139 – Travis Kramer (Mid) over Tyronne Narris – Fall; 145 – Adrian Corradi (Mid) over Jayden Reynolds – 12-5; 152 – Rha’kye Wise (Mid) over Lamont Randolph – 5-1; 160 – Shamaz Proctor (H) over Maverick Kramer – Fall.
Central Dauphin wrestlers earn 3rd straight trip to District 3 finals with 38-19 win over Chambersburg
SPRING GROVE — Central Dauphin and Chambersburg have been down this road plenty of times before, but this time went head-to-head Thursday night at Spring Grove with a spot in the District 3 Team Wrestling Championship match on the line. In a dual that flowed pretty closely to their matchup in the regular season, a match CD won 41-23, the Rams won nine of 13 individual bouts and advanced with a 38-19 victory.
Cumberland Valley wrestlers start fast to beat Wilson, advance to District 3 team championship match
SPRING GROVE — Cumberland Valley wrestlers carried the sting of a missed opportunity with them back into Spring Grove Area High School’s gym for Thursday night’s District 3 Team Wrestling Championship semifinals. The Eagles also wrestled with urgency from the opening whistle, knowing that the opposing Wilson side had more than its fair share of star power to come.
Nolan Gilbert, JD Hunter lead Cumberland Valley past Central York
MECHANICSBURG — Nolan Gilbert has had a lot on his plate the last two weeks, but Thursday just might have showed he can handle it and help the Cumberland Valley Eagles continue to soar. As short-handed CV missed the presence of seniors Dylan Levis and Jackson Boone due to...
Chambersburg wrestlers outlast Boiling Springs in a grind to reach District 3 bronze medal match
SPRING GROVE — Chambersburg coach Matt Mentzer couldn’t blame his wrestlers for an emotional hangover Thursday night. The fifth-seeded Trojans had just put everything into a semifinal match with No. 1 Central Dauphin at the District 3 Team Wrestling Championships only to come up short, then had to turn around and try to find their way against Boiling Springs.
Greencastle girls hoops coasts past Bermudian Springs behind well-balanced offensive performance
Greencastle saw four different players reach double figures as the Blue Devils cruised past Bermudian Springs 74-52 Thursday. The Blue Devils racked up a 19-point lead by the intermission and kept the Eagles at bay in the second half. Mia Libby, Haley Noblit, Rylee Henson, and Ainsley Swindell all reach...
Owen Schlager’s 19-point outing propels Trinity boys hoops past Middletown
Trinity jumped out to a sizable early lead and kept Middletown at bay as the Shamrocks earned a 57-49 divisional victory Tuesday. The Shamrocks led 19-2 by the end of the first quarter. Owen Schlager turned in another strong performance, pacing the Shamrocks with 19 points. Mike Bednostin netted 11...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Feb. 3, 2023
Chambersburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino locks in his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino said Wednesday he has locked in his college home. The 6-foot-1, 265 pounder said on signing day that he plans to play at Cal U (Pa.). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “The campus is a perfect fit for...
Chambersburg boys and girls swimmers sweep Trinity with all eyes focused squarely on next week’s Mid-Penn championships
CARLISLE – The Chambersburg and Trinity boys and girls swimming teams closed out the regular season Thursday night in a dual meet at Keystone Aquatics Center with everyone laser-focused on preparing for next week’s Mid-Penn Conference championships. The final scores seemed merely an afterthought. Chambersburg emerged ahead on...
Chambersburg’s Shea Makosy planning to play two sports in college
Shea Makosy’s college pick was different than most. That’s because the Chambersburg senior said Thursday he plays to play two sports — football and lacrosse — at the next level with Lebanon Valley College. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds ACC offer
Add an ACC offer to Elias Coke’s growing list of college opportunities. The Harrisburg freshman receiver said this week that Virginia Tech is the latest school to join the mix for his services. He also claims offer from Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Toledo. The...
Chambersburg’s Derek Estep primed for big performances in Mid-Penn freestyle events
Chambersburg junior Derek Estep, just like so many other Mid-Penn swimmers, are focused on fine-tuning their craft for a peak performance in next weekend’s conference swimming championships. Estep swam the 500 freestyle in Thursday night’s season-ending dual meet against Trinity in a swift 4:51.13, which is the third-fastest time...
Big Spring LB Connor Black locks in his college commitment
Connor Black was one of the Mid-Penn’s most productive linebackers across the past two seasons, and he said on signing day Wednesday that he plans to keep it going close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That’s because, Black said, he...
Five things to watch in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling semifinals
The top four teams in District 3 Class 3A are set to compete at Spring Grove Area High School for the right to earn a spot in Saturday’s District 3 title match. Here are five things to watch in the semifinal and consolation rounds:. CD-Chambersburg rematch: Three of the...
Well-balanced offensive performance leads Lower Dauphin boys hoops past Palmyra 58-45
Lower Dauphin jumped out to a halftime lead and pulled away down the stretch in a 58-45 divisional victory over Palmyra Tuesday. The Falcons led 32-27 by intermission and outscored the Cougars 14-6 in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Three different Falcons reached double figures, led by Charlie...
Undefeated Cedar Cliff cruises past Milton Hershey 52-20 on Senior Night
Cedar Cliff (19-0) set the tone right out of the gates as the Colts secured an emphatic 52-20 home victory against Milton Hershey. The Colts led 19-4 by the end of the first quarter and 36-11 at the intermission. Alexis Buie led a strong offensive contingent that saw 9 different...
Central Dauphin celebrates five football players headed to next level
Despite a challenging 2022 football season, Central Dauphin had plenty to celebrate Wednesday during National Signing Day. One of the state’s most respected programs will send five players to the college ranks, and all were recognized by family, friends and teammates inside the school’s library.
‘We’ll take a win how it comes’: Thurston Wells’ 14 points, Alijah Cooper’s 13 help CD East survive Harrisburg
HARRISBURG— Though CD East’s boys basketball team got off to a decent start at the beginning of its matchup against Harrisburg— the Panthers took a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter— on Tuesday evening, it struggled finding an offensive rhythm in the second and was a bit out of sync in the third, too.
Check out how Milton Hershey-CD East girls hoops celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day
It was ladies night Wednesday at Milton Hershey High as the Spartans hosted CD East in hoops. In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the game featured all women coaches, officials and, of course, players. Check out some photos from the game in the gallery above.
