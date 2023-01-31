ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

National Wear Red Day works to raise awareness and research money to fight America’s number one killer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today is National Wear Red Day. A day to help raise money and awareness about the number one killer of American women, cardiovascular disease. Education and some simple healthy lifestyle changes can help change that sobering statistic. According to the American Heart Association, the campaign is no longer just about wearing red and sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together and take charge of their heart health.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy