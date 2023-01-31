Read full article on original website
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
National Wear Red Day works to raise awareness and research money to fight America’s number one killer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today is National Wear Red Day. A day to help raise money and awareness about the number one killer of American women, cardiovascular disease. Education and some simple healthy lifestyle changes can help change that sobering statistic. According to the American Heart Association, the campaign is no longer just about wearing red and sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together and take charge of their heart health.
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mysterious object believed to be a balloon from China was seen in the WMBF News viewing area on Saturday. WMBF News viewers sent photos of the balloon spotted across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including areas of Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor and into Florence County.
