TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today is National Wear Red Day. A day to help raise money and awareness about the number one killer of American women, cardiovascular disease. Education and some simple healthy lifestyle changes can help change that sobering statistic. According to the American Heart Association, the campaign is no longer just about wearing red and sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together and take charge of their heart health.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO