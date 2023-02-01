ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield News Journal

Felony court sentencings

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:. Dekota L. Kincade, 19, three years of probation, a $250 fine and forfeiture of 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor aggravated menacing. Aaron S. Morley, 26, 2½ years of...
