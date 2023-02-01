ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case

By The Associated Press
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kUpO_0kYCsN4u00

NORTH LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested and raided the home of a former “Dances With Wolves” actor turned alleged cult leader accused of sexually assaulting young indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades, according to police records obtained by The Associated Press.

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by Nathan Chasing Horse, was taken into custody in the afternoon near the North Las Vegas home he is said to share with his five wives.

Investigators remained at the actor’s home hours after he was taken into custody, Nexstar’s KLAS reports .

Known for his role as the young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film, Chasing Horse gained a reputation among tribes across the United States and in Canada as a so-called medicine man who performed healing ceremonies and spiritual gatherings and, police allege, used his position to abuse young Native American girls.

His arrest is the culmination of a monthslong investigation that began after police received a tip in October 2022. According to a 50-page search warrant obtained by AP, Chasing Horse is believed to be the leader of a cult known as The Circle.

According to the document, Las Vegas police have identified at least six alleged victims and uncovered sexual allegations against Chasing Horse dating to the early 2000s in multiple states, including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade.

There was no lawyer listed in court records for Chasing Horse who could comment on his behalf as of Tuesday evening.

Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, which is home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation.

In 2018, according to the warrant, he was banished from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana, amid allegations of human trafficking.

“Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions,” it reads, adding that his followers believed he could communicate with higher beings and referred to him as “Medicine Man” or “Holy Person.”

Although the warrant includes details of crimes reported elsewhere, the arrest stems from crimes allegedly committed in Nevada’s Clark County. They include sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse.

Some of the alleged victims were as young as 13, according to the warrant. One of Chasing Horse’s wives was allegedly offered to him as a “gift” when she was 15, while another became a wife after turning 16.

Chasing Horse also is accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who allegedly paid him.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

How expensive is Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner’s impeachment?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The impeachment of Philadelphia’s District Attorney is being appealed to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. However, it’s not clear yet whether the justices hear the case. A right-to-know request, uncovered by abc27, shows that going after Krasner has been a very expensive proposition for Pennsylvania. House Republicans want Krasner out. They […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

PA Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of late Erie County EMT

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the line of duty. Flags will remain […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Shapiro signs order to improve Pennsylvania licensing, permit, certification systems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order he says will improve the Commonwealth’s licensing, permitting, and certification processes. The order creates a comprehensive review of how long it takes agencies to process applications and how workers and businesses apply online. Those impacted include nurses, cosmetologists, and barbers across the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pa. Lottery winners claim over $221M in January scratch-off prizes

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that scratch-off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January. This includes one top prize worth $5 million claimed from a Philadelphia player, and three top prizes of $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties. Across the state, other big […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania bill ‘Damar’s Law’ would require AEDs at school sporting events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to ensure all school sporting events have the technology needed to potentially save lives. Following the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn (D) says he plans to introduce legislation to require automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at school sporting events. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

State lawmakers outline bill in response to Damar Hamlin injury

After Buffalo Bills’ Safety, Damar Hamlin, suffered cardiac arrest on the football field a few weeks ago, state lawmakers said they want change. That change is an AED at every school sporting event. The Erie sports world agrees that Damar’s Law would be beneficial in Pennsylvania schools to keep student athletes safe. Pennsylvania state Senator […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two teens arrested in Harborcreek break-in

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested two 15-year-olds in connection with a middle-of-the-night break-in at a Harborcreek business. State troopers were sent to Smoker Friendly in the 4400 block of Buffalo Road around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, two suspects used a baseball bat and golf club to smash the front door glass. The […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

PA state Senator reacts to deer hunting season opening decision

Despite some push back opening day for deer season will continue to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Pennsylvania state Senator Dan Laughlin gave his reaction to this decision. The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted unanimously to stick with a Saturday opening day, which was instituted in 2019. State Sen. Dan Laughlin said this decision gives […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pa. Treasurer announces return of over $211M of unclaimed property in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022. The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families. “National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Grants open for new PA snowmobile, ATV projects

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The chance to promote snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) projects is in the works. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Acting Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Wednesday they are accepting applications for grants to aid snowmobile and ATV-related projects. “Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania highway survey announced by PennDOT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced they are seeking the public’s input on traffic safety and driving practices through its online survey The survey is on PennDOT’s website and is open through Feb. 28. All responses are anonymous and the survey should take around five minutes to complete. “In 2021, 1,230 people died on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

National Fuel adjusts charges for Pennsylvanians. Here’s why

National Fuel adjusted gas supply charges across the commonwealth. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical customer by about $11. The rate adjustment is the result of lower market prices for natural gas. This adjustment in charges is effective starting on Feb. 1. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

New ownership takes over West Eighth Street properties

Five well-known West Eighth Street businesses have been purchased by Millcreek Township for millions of dollars as part of the township’s Presque Isle Gateway Project. Millcreek Township is purchasing five properties along West Eighth Street. The Millcreek Township General Authority voted on this Monday night. The sale will cost $7.17 million. Businesses include the Bel-Aire […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy