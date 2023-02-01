No. 8 Kansas avenges loss to No. 7 Kansas State

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) passes under pressure from Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Kansas avenged a loss to Kansas State just a couple of weeks ago with a 90-78 victory over the seventh-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 18 for the Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12), who built a 12-point halftime lead before coasting to their 17th straight home win over the Wildcats in the 10th matchup of top-10 teams in series history.

Kansas has rebounded nicely from a rare three-game skid that included the overtime loss to Kansas State, and made sure to avoid taking back-to-back losses in its storied home for the first time since the 1988-89 season.

Markquis Nowell scored 23 points and Keyontae Johnson had 22 to lead the Wildcats (18-4, 6-3), who were trying for their first regular-season sweep of their biggest rival in four decades. Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 11 points and David N’Guessan had 10.

No. 4 ALABAMA 101, VANDERBILT 44

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 22 points to help Alabama rout Vanderbilt for the Crimson Tide’s largest margin of victory over an SEC opponent ever.

Alabama (19-3, 9-0 SEC) shot 59% from the field and 46% from 3-point range to pull off the fourth largest win in school history.

Nimari Burnett added 16 points, his first points after three scoreless games since returning from injury on Jan. 21. Three more Alabama players cracked double-digit points: Rylan Griffen with 12, Noah Gurley with 11 and Charles Bediako with 10.

Mark Sears led all players with eight assists to go with nine points.

Vanderbilt (10-12, 3-6) struggled mightily in the first half, shooting 15% (5-for-33). Freshman Paul Lewis was Vanderbilt’s lone double-digit scorer with 10 points.

No. 15 TCU 76, WEST VIRGINIA 72

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Damion Baugh had 16 points and 10 assists, big man Eddie Lampkin Jr. made an unexpected return from injury and TCU overcame the absence of top scorer Mike Miles Jr. to beat West Virginia.

JaKobe Coles had 17 points, Shahada Wells 16 points and Xavier Cork 15 for the Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3 Big 12), who wrapped up the first half of their conference schedule in a four-way tie with No. 7 Kansas State, No. 8 Kansas and No. 13 Iowa State for second place. They are all one game behind league-leading No. 10 Texas.

Erik Stevenson had 17 points and Tre Mitchell 15 for West Virginia (13-9, 2-7).

BOSTON COLLEGE 62, No. 20 CLEMSON 54

BOSTON (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford had two key driving baskets in the closing two minutes and finished with 15 points to help Boston College beat Clemson.

Jaeden Zackery added 13 points for the Eagles (11-12, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). BC held Clemson to one field goal — and that came with 18 seconds left — in the final 13:16.

Hunter Tyson led Clemson (18-5, 10-2) with 22 points and Chase Hunter had 12. The Tigers fell into a tie in the loss column atop the ACC with No. 6 Virginia (9-2 ACC).

MARYLAND 66, No. 21 INDIANA 55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 20 points, Donta Scott added 19 and Maryland snapped Indiana’s five-game winning streak.

The Terrapins (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) gave their NCAA Tournament hopes another boost, adding a victory over the Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5) to a resume that already included wins over Miami, Illinois and Ohio State. The Terps are 12-1 at home in Kevin Willard’s first season as coach.

Maryland won despite shooting 34% from the field and 5 of 22 from 3-point range. The Terps were able to defend just about everything Indiana tried, double-teaming Trayce Jackson-Davis and limiting the Hoosiers to 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Jackson-Davis did have 18 points and 20 rebounds. He surpassed 1,000 in the latter category for his career.

NEVADA 75, No. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 66

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 26 points and Will Baker had 19 points and eight rebounds as Nevada beat San Diego State.

Kenan Blackshear added 18 points and seven assists for the Wolf Pack (17-6, 7-3 Mountain West Conference), who won their second consecutive home game against a ranked opponent for the first time in program history. Nevada defeated then-No. 25 New Mexico 97-94 in double overtime last week.

Matt Bradley scored 16 points to lead the Aztecs (17-5, 8-2).

No. 23 MIAMI 92, VIRGINIA TECH 83

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nigel Pack scored 17 points in a 5-minute span late in the second half, and Miami stayed unbeaten at home this season by topping Virginia Tech.

Norchad Omier led Miami with 21 points, while Isaiah Wong had 18 and Jordan Miller finished with 14 for the Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 20 for Virginia Tech, while Grant Basile each added 17 and Justyn Mutts finished with 10 for the Hokies (13-9, 3-8).

The Hurricanes improved to 12-0 at home this season. The last time Miami lost on its home floor was Feb. 26 — to Virginia Tech.

No. 24 UCONN 90, DEPAUL 76

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points, Adama Sanogo had 25 and UConn beat DePaul.

Tristen Newton added 21 points for UConn, which had dropped six of eight since its 14-0 start. The Huskies shot 51% (28 for 55) from the field and 30 for 34 from the free-throw line.

UConn (17-6, 6-6 Big East) improved to 16-1 against DePaul in the series. The Blue Demons (9-14, 3-9) got their only victory over the Huskies 16 years ago.

Javan Johnson scored 19 points for DePaul, which has dropped four straight and 10 of 13 overall. Da’Sean Nelson had 16, and Eral Penn finished with 13.

