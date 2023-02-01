ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
DOTHAN, AL
washingtoncounty.news

Two arrested after warrants served

A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 2, 2023

James Conway, 38, Marianna, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. James Baker, 56, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended with knowledge: Marianna Police Department. Demetrius Batson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Resisting arrest with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Owens, 63, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence of alcohol, flee/elude...
MARIANNA, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Update: Domestic violence suspect captured after overnight manhunt

Elis Francois Vargas Sterling was captured around 6:30 Friday morning. Sterling was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident occurring late Thursday night that left the victim with non-life threatening stab wounds. WCSO said Sterling was trying to flee the area in the rear of a vehicle. Earlier story:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Stolen car found in pond, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 31, 2023

John West, 47, Altha, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Harold Meeks, 59, Malone, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Willie White, 30, Marianna, Florida: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
oppnewsonline.com

Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27

January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass officers train with state-of-the-art technology

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The release of the Tyre Nichols video sparked outrage, and has led many to wonder what police training actually looks like. For Wiregrass-area officers, they are trained to handle violent situations with some unique technology. The Wiregrass Public Safety Center is a state-of-the-art facility where officers...
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

City of Marianna Public Hearing February 7, 2023

PROPOSED RESOLUTION 2023-013 You are hereby notified that the City Commission of the City of Marianna will consider adoption of the following Resolution at 6 P.M. local time in its meeting to be held on the 7th day of February 2023, said meeting to be held in the Commission Meeting Room at Marianna City Hall, 2897 Jefferson Street, Marianna, Florida. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed resolution, the Resolution being described as follows:
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy