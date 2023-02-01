Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies need assistance tracking down a man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says the vehicle burglaries took place during early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says at around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male suspect entered...
washingtoncounty.news
Two arrested after warrants served
A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 2, 2023
James Conway, 38, Marianna, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. James Baker, 56, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended with knowledge: Marianna Police Department. Demetrius Batson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Resisting arrest with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Owens, 63, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence of alcohol, flee/elude...
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
washingtoncounty.news
Update: Domestic violence suspect captured after overnight manhunt
Elis Francois Vargas Sterling was captured around 6:30 Friday morning. Sterling was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident occurring late Thursday night that left the victim with non-life threatening stab wounds. WCSO said Sterling was trying to flee the area in the rear of a vehicle. Earlier story:
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
Man arrested after allegedly following 13-year-old girl home, giving her gifts: Fort Walton Beach Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to Bruner Middle School on Jan. 30 after a 16-year-old girl told her School Resource Officer she was being followed home from school. According to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, the teen told her SRO […]
WEAR
Report: LaCoste never started work on $400,000 Okaloosa County home he agreed to build
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states Jesse LaCoste signed a contract to build a new $400,000 home in Okaloosa County, but never started the job despite receiving nearly $100,000 from the victim. WEAR News reported Wednesday that the embattled contractor was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in Escambia County...
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
wtvy.com
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
Catalytic converter thieves target Mitsubishi and Toyota cars in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said four catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Destin on Feb. 1. OCSO said in a post online the thieves took the parts from three Mitsubishi Outlanders and one Toyota Tacoma. “Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals and removal can take less […]
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 33rd anniversary of missing teen
OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a public plea Wednesday, Feb. 1 for information in a 33-year missing teenager case. Andrea Durham, a 13-year-old girl disappeared from her family’s Ocean City apartment near Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990. OCSO is still hoping to find her. According to “The […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 31, 2023
John West, 47, Altha, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Harold Meeks, 59, Malone, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Willie White, 30, Marianna, Florida: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27
January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
wtvy.com
Wiregrass officers train with state-of-the-art technology
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The release of the Tyre Nichols video sparked outrage, and has led many to wonder what police training actually looks like. For Wiregrass-area officers, they are trained to handle violent situations with some unique technology. The Wiregrass Public Safety Center is a state-of-the-art facility where officers...
jacksoncountytimes.net
City of Marianna Public Hearing February 7, 2023
PROPOSED RESOLUTION 2023-013 You are hereby notified that the City Commission of the City of Marianna will consider adoption of the following Resolution at 6 P.M. local time in its meeting to be held on the 7th day of February 2023, said meeting to be held in the Commission Meeting Room at Marianna City Hall, 2897 Jefferson Street, Marianna, Florida. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed resolution, the Resolution being described as follows:
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
