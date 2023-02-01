Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce met with KU Jayhawks after win vs. KSU. What he told the team
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walked through the southeast tunnel of Allen Fieldhouse and located his courtside seat with 11:40 left in the first half of Kansas’ 90-78 victory over Kansas State on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. The Super Bowl-bound Kelce and a friend or two,...
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
