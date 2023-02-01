Read full article on original website
WonderfulWade
2d ago
Truckers do so much for America, it's so dang refreshing to see good folks coming to their rescue.
Reply
4
Related
North Texas driver shares warning after ice flies off a car, shattering his windshield
FORNEY, Texas — As temperatures rise and streets thaw, there are more drivers on roads, and that means ice is also flying off the tops of cars and trucks. With both a truck and experience living in a New Mexico ski town, Michael Frey spent Wednesday evening driving neighbors who needed rides to doctors’ appointments and work, but on his way back from dropping off a nurse, a sheet of ice flew off the car in from of him and shattered his windshield.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Roads refreeze overnight leading to dangerous driving conditions
DALLAS - After a day of melting on Thursday, temperatures fell back below freezing overnight leaving roads for the Friday morning commute dangerously slick. Black ice has led to several crashes on highways across the Metroplex, especially to the west. Fort Worth police released a statement in the early morning...
KWTX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 South closed at SH77 in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Interstate 35 South is closed at SH 77, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday. The sheriff’s office reported “multiple crashes” and said the bridge over SH 77 near the TA Travel Center “is one solid sheet off ice with large trucks not able to make it up.”
fox4news.com
Fort Worth residents venture out as North Texas unthaws
FORT WORTH, Texas - After being stuck at home for three days, people were ready to get out of the house. More people ventured out Thursday as the metroplex deep freeze unthaws. "Only thing I can say is everything‘s okay right now," said Maria Alvarran as she was shopping for...
fox4news.com
2 Fort Worth officers hospitalized after patrol car was hit by 18-wheeler
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two Fort Worth police officers were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after their patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler that lost control on the icy roads. The officers were responding to an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-20, when they stopped to...
KXII.com
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
Report: Man that killed Carrollton cop was driving with cruise control at 88mph
On October 18, Steve Nothem became the first Carrollton Police Officer to be killed in the line of duty when his squad car was hit by a car driven by 82-year old Phillip Parker of Carrollton
Garland resident volunteers to drive people to the store, pull cars out of ditches during ice storm
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - You may not want to get out in this weather but for a lot of North Texans, they need to for food, prescriptions, work and a lot of other important reasons. In Garland, some volunteers have been coming to the rescue of a lot of people over the last 48 hours. Rain and ice fell throughout the day making it harder to get roads and highways cleared. Rather than putting yourself in danger and trying to drive on this, you can reach out to some of the winter storm warriors who can get you where you're going or...
fox4news.com
Ice makes driving a challenge in Tarrant County
The ice is not making for an easy drive if you have to venture out today. FOX 4's Shannon Murray had a tough time this morning while trying to get to her reporting spot.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas cities report hundreds of crashes on icy roads
DALLAS - First responders in North Texas saw hundreds of major crashes on icy roads Tuesday. They are urging people to stay home if possible to stay safe on Wednesday. The city of Dallas said that between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 286 motor vehicle accidents.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
Fort Worth police acknowledge the help of Jeep owners helping others on the icy roads
Fort Worth police are acknowledging the help of SUV owners who’ve been helping drivers stranded on the ice in Dallas-Fort Worth this week. “Carnales Off Road” and the “North Texas Jeep Club” are just two of several groups of Jeep owners
fox4news.com
TxDOT crews continue to treat major highways
The traffic appears to be a little lighter Wednesday. That's something the Texas Department of Transportation's crews appreciate as they continue to treat the major highways. Good Day got an update on the efforts in Fort Worth from Val Lopez with TxDOT.
Open grocery stores hard to find, residents reluctantly hit the icy streets in some communities across North Texas
DALLAS — Two days into the winter storm, and some daring drivers continued slipping and sliding their way across parts of North Texas. “It’s all ice, all on the roads. Everywhere,” said Thomas Lopez as he helped some drivers who got stuck in a parking lot. Emergency...
See cars slip and slide on icy bridge in Texas
Freezing rain around Dallas, Texas, led to slippery roads and multiple motor vehicle crashes.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney police urge residents to stay off roadways amid inclement winter weather
This week, the McKinney Police Department has been urging residents to stay off the roads amid inclement winter weather, posting photos of icy roads around town. On Thursday, the department posted a different series of photos: these depicted a car submerged in water.
fox4news.com
TxDOT Fort Worth District gives an update on road conditions
The Texas Department of Transportation's crews in Fort Worth will be working long hours to clear the roads. Good Day talked to Val Lopez with TxDOT in Fort Worth about how the pre-treated roads are holding up and where the sand trucks are being used. Plus, it'll soon be time to bring out the plows.
Black ice and freezing fog: Dangerous driving conditions possible Friday morning
DALLAS — All winter weather warnings have expired for North Texas. Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is still impacting areas of North Texas and will continue to cause problems across the area through Friday morning. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Some in North Texas dealing with power outages because of the ice
DALLAS - Oncor is working around the clock to restore power, as there are more than 2,000 outages in two North Texas counties. In Tarrant County, there are more than 2,800 outages as of 7:30 p.m., while Dallas County has about 2,000. The culprit in many cases is ice on...
Comments / 9