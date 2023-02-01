ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

WonderfulWade
2d ago

Truckers do so much for America, it's so dang refreshing to see good folks coming to their rescue.

WFAA

North Texas driver shares warning after ice flies off a car, shattering his windshield

FORNEY, Texas — As temperatures rise and streets thaw, there are more drivers on roads, and that means ice is also flying off the tops of cars and trucks. With both a truck and experience living in a New Mexico ski town, Michael Frey spent Wednesday evening driving neighbors who needed rides to doctors’ appointments and work, but on his way back from dropping off a nurse, a sheet of ice flew off the car in from of him and shattered his windshield.
FORNEY, TX
KWTX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 South closed at SH77 in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Interstate 35 South is closed at SH 77, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday. The sheriff’s office reported “multiple crashes” and said the bridge over SH 77 near the TA Travel Center “is one solid sheet off ice with large trucks not able to make it up.”
HILLSBORO, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth residents venture out as North Texas unthaws

FORT WORTH, Texas - After being stuck at home for three days, people were ready to get out of the house. More people ventured out Thursday as the metroplex deep freeze unthaws. "Only thing I can say is everything‘s okay right now," said Maria Alvarran as she was shopping for...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Garland resident volunteers to drive people to the store, pull cars out of ditches during ice storm

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - You may not want to get out in this weather but for a lot of North Texans, they need to for food, prescriptions, work and a lot of other important reasons. In Garland, some volunteers have been coming to the rescue of a lot of people over the last 48 hours.   Rain and ice fell throughout the day making it harder to get roads and highways cleared. Rather than putting yourself in danger and trying to drive on this, you can reach out to some of the winter storm warriors who can get you where you're going or...
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Ice makes driving a challenge in Tarrant County

The ice is not making for an easy drive if you have to venture out today. FOX 4's Shannon Murray had a tough time this morning while trying to get to her reporting spot.
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: North Texas cities report hundreds of crashes on icy roads

DALLAS - First responders in North Texas saw hundreds of major crashes on icy roads Tuesday. They are urging people to stay home if possible to stay safe on Wednesday. The city of Dallas said that between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 286 motor vehicle accidents.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

TxDOT crews continue to treat major highways

The traffic appears to be a little lighter Wednesday. That's something the Texas Department of Transportation's crews appreciate as they continue to treat the major highways. Good Day got an update on the efforts in Fort Worth from Val Lopez with TxDOT.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

TxDOT Fort Worth District gives an update on road conditions

The Texas Department of Transportation's crews in Fort Worth will be working long hours to clear the roads. Good Day talked to Val Lopez with TxDOT in Fort Worth about how the pre-treated roads are holding up and where the sand trucks are being used. Plus, it'll soon be time to bring out the plows.
FORT WORTH, TX

