ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Cuddles With Justin Timberlake As She Celebrates His 42nd Birthday: Photos

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcK82_0kYCqIjh00
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nothing says birthday like a romantic tribute from your spouse! Candy star Jessica Biel, 40, celebrated her husband, Justin Timberlake‘s 42nd birthday on Jan. 31, with a series of adorable photos via Instagram. “Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you,” she captioned the post (see below). Of course, the “SexyBack” hitmaker took to the comments to reply to his wife and added a series of heart-eye emojis. So cute!

In the first snapshot, Jessica cuddled her man while they enjoyed some time on a lavish boat. The birthday boy rocked a pair of green swim trunks, a blue long-sleeve, and a bucket hat for his celebratory outfit. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actress appeared to opt out of pants and rocked only a tan sleeveless shirt. In the second slide, Jessica and Justin smiled big for a close-up selfie on another part of the yacht. This snapshot appeared to have been taken during a different time, as Jess wore a tie-dye blue t-shirt and JT rocked a green t-shirt.

After the mom-of-two shared the birthday post to her social media, soon many of of her 12.5 million followers and friends commented with their wishes for JT. Even Emily In Paris star Lily Collins, 33, made sure to comment a series of heart-face emojis, along with a confetti emoji. Fans of the Bad Teacher actor made sure to chime in with notes for him as well, with one who wrote, “blessed birthday to my first foreign boy crush of more than 2 decades! I feel old.” After that, a second admirer penned in agreement of having a crush on Justin during their younger years. “I always remember this day from being obsessed as a young girl. Just a piece of info I can’t get my brain to forget so I’m always wishing him a happy birthday! Enjoy the day and blessings on your year, your love and your family,” they wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJoFO_0kYCqIjh00
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake have been married since 2012. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Jessica’s post comes one week after she shared a hilarious clip of her participating in “Dry January” on Jan. 19. “This is normal! Totally normal #dryjanuary,” she captioned the video. In the post, the brunette beauty drank from a child-size cup and sipped on some red fruit juice seemingly taking shots. The video was seemingly promoting Jessica’s wellness brand KinderMed, which she co-founded with Jeremy Adams. Along with drinking some of the brand’s electrolyte juice, the proud momma bear showed off some of the company’s other products tucked in the toy kitchen cabinet.

JT and the 7th Heaven alum have been married since 2012 and share two kids: Phineas, 2, and Silas Timberlake, 7. The celeb couple also recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and took to Instagram to commemorate the moment. “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”, Justin captioned a carousel of throwback photos with Jess. Along with his post, Jessica shared her own anniversary tribute on Oct. 19. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” she captioned the post.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson look just like mom Tina in family photo

Like mother, like daughters. Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson looked just like their mom, Tina Simpson, in a new photo that the “With You” singer shared on Instagram in celebration of the matriarch’s 62nd birthday. Jessica, 42, and Ashlee, 38, bore a striking resemblance to their youthful-looking mother as they smiled for the picture while enjoying a girls’ night out at a restaurant. “We are because She is…Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest,” the “Irresistible” songstress wrote on Sunday. “You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts.” She added, “Hero status, indeed. We had...
Us Weekly

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Glimpse at Adventures With Husband Justin Timberlake in Birthday Tribute: ‘The Person Who Keeps Me Laughing’

Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram Sweet birthday love! Jessica Biel gushed about husband Justin Timberlake for his birthday — and offered a glimpse at their fun adventures. "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all," the actress, 40, wrote via […]
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'

Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Page Six

Oprah Winfrey celebrates 69th birthday with Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez

Oprah Winfrey kicked off her 69th birthday festivities surrounded by a slew of stars including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Klum at a ritzy dinner party on Saturday. Winfrey attended a lavish 25th anniversary soirée for beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, where the former talk show host was presented with a gourmet birthday cake. Kardashian shared a photo of Winfrey smiling next to the two-tier cake, which was covered in berries and topped with birthday candles. “Happy Birthday @Oprah,” the “Kardashians” star, 42, captioned a selfie with the birthday girl on her Instagram Story on Sunday. “@Sharonstone said it best last night...
People

Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'

The singer and clothing designer writes about a world-famous actor who pursued her (though he wasn't single) in a new piece for Amazon Original Stories. Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her. She tells all (except for the star's name) in a new short story she's written for...
HollywoodLife

Rickey Smiley Breaks Silence On Son Brandon’s Death: It’s Been A ‘Terrible Nightmare’

Rickey Smiley mourned his son Brandon’s death with an emotional clip on his Instagram on Monday, January 30. The comic, 54, spoke about Brandon’s passing at 32 a day after his unexpected death. He said that the day after learning that his son had died was even more heartbreaking than the day before, and he opened up about the grief that he and the rest of the family were experiencing.
People

Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday

Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Throws Lavish Birthday Party For Stormi, 5, & Aire, 1, With Cute Custom Merch & More: Photos

Happy birthday to Stormi Webster and Aire Webster! Kylie Jenner threw a lavish party to celebrate her daughter’s 5th birthday, and her son’s 1st birthday, at her California mansion on Wednesday, February 1. Both Kylie, 25, and her sister Khloe Kardashian shared glimpses into the fabulous party on their respective Instagram Stories. Kylie, who shares her kids with her ex Travis Scott, 30, went out all to celebrate her two little ones, with custom merchandise that only a KarJenner would have at a kids’ birthday party.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins In Lavish California Ceremony: Photos

Congratulations are in order for Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins! The Bachelor alum married her fiancé on February 1 in a gorgeous ceremony in Sacramento, California, per People. “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing,” the beauty told the outlet. “Happiest day of my life hands down!” She even shared incredible photos of the couple — and her dress — on Instagram!
SACRAMENTO, CA
OK! Magazine

'DWTS' Star Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump: '2nd Pregnancy You POP'

Peta Murgatroyd took to social media to show off her cute baby belly after announcing she and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy are expecting their second child. "So it's true, I guess..." she wrote over the adorable clip shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 24. "2nd pregnancy you POP earlier." The Dancing with the Stars alum posed in matching, chestnut brown athleisure wear and a pair of sunglasses as she exposed her growing baby bump to her friends and followers. PETA MURGATROYD SPENDS NIGHT IN BED WITH SON SHAI AMID HER & MAKS CHMERKOVSKIY'S FERTILITY STRUGGLESAlong with their little bun...
People

Sarah Herron's Baby Dies in His 'Dad's Arms' After Being Born Premature: 'We Love You So Much'

"Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us," the Bachelor alum wrote Sarah Herron is mourning the loss of her newborn son who died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant. On Wednesday, the Bachelor alum, 36, shared a heartbreaking post, announcing the death of her baby boy. "On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born," she began in the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, & More Attend Oprah’s 69th Birthday

Oprah celebrated her 69th birthday alongside a number of famous faces over the weekend. Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 69th birthday over the weekend, alongside a number of high-profile celebrities. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Lori Harvey, and more were all in attendance. The event was also put on to celebrate the...
RadarOnline

'Delusional & Entitled': Kendall Jenner Put On Blast For 'Complaining' About Extravagant Trips To Dubai

Kendall Jenner appeared to badmouth her trips to Dubai during the extravagant star-studded opening of the Atlantis The Royal Dubai.RadarOnline.com has learned that eagle-eyed fans noticed the model, 27, was seemingly saying that her first two visits to the United Arab Emirates were "horrible, horrible" as she chatted with other attendees in a viral TikTok clip with 5.6 million views and counting."Kendall seems so fake, forced, and attention-seeking at the party," one commenter sounded off. "Kendall comes off snobby, delusional, and entitled," another echoed."She could be speaking about the event or the location of the event, so many things. But...
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Makes Silly Faces In Sweet Photos As She Confirms She's 20 Weeks Pregnant

Peta Murgatroyd is bumpin' along — and loving it! On Thursday, February 2, the dancer, 36, posted a slew of photos of herself getting silly and showing off her growing stomach. "Candids 📸 #20weekspregnant," she captioned the sweet snaps via Instagram. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the photoshoot, including her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "You’re so hot ❤️🔥," he gushed, while Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson added, "Omggg obsessed 😍😍."A third person added, "When you still have abs 20 weeks pregnant…😲," while a fourth stated, "Omg!!!! Time is flying by !!! You look so beautiful and happy!!!...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
290K+
Followers
26K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy