rew-online.com
Sale of landmark hotel in New York City’s East Side closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
rew-online.com
Good+Foundation Expands Offices at 307 West 36th St.
GFP Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce that Good+Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Jessica Seinfeld in 2001 that “works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family,” has signed a five-year lease for 10,250 square feet at 307 W. 36th St. in Manhattan’s Garment District.
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
MatchesFashion founders sell stunning NYC townhouse for $23.14M
It’s a match! Fashion moguls Tom and Ruth Chapman, founders of the clothing retailer MatchesFashion, have sold their historic West Village townhouse at 252 W. 12th St. for $23.14 million. Last month, Gimme Shelter reported that the highly designed spread had entered contract. The transaction has not yet entered city finance records — and it’s not immediately clear who the new owners are. This sale comes some six months after the fashionistas listed the property for $25 million, with listing broker Carl Gambino, of Compass. The buyers’ broker was Cindy Scholz, also of Compass. The Chapmans purchased the five-bedroom, red brick home for $19 million...
rew-online.com
Coldwell Banker Realty Announces Grand Opening Of New Boutique Rental Building Aspira Jersey City
Anthony Curty from Coldwell Banker Realty’s Hoboken office and Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announce the start of leasing for Aspira, a new rental property at 271 Sip Avenue in Jersey City‘s dynamic Journal Square neighborhood. The Aspira is a six-story boutique building containing just 60 well-appointed homes over a covered parking garage, and is ideally located near public transportation, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. The property is about a 10- minute walk to the Journal Square PATH station and transportation center, which provides direct train service to Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. Coldwell Banker Realty is serving as the leasing and marketing team for the building.
rew-online.com
Major retailers and owners show confidence in the Westchester Retail Market as both pricing and leasing activity increase
RM Friedland announced six new retail leases, totaling 30,382 square feet in the month of December with leases to experiential, national, and well-known regional tenants in some of Westchester County’s best centers including: Cortlandt Crossing in Mohegan Lake and The. Waterfront in Port Chester. This punctuates a year ripe...
rew-online.com
CoreNet NYC Hosts 2023 New Year’s Party at Ascent Lounge
CoreNet Global NYC hosted its annual New Year’s Party on Wednesday, January 18 from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Ascent Lounge. The event brought together more than 350 members of the CoreNet Global NYC Chapter to celebrate the new year with a cocktail. and networking reception. CoreNet...
therealdeal.com
520 Park Avenue unit sells for $22M in rare resale
Unit 23 closed today for $21.5 million to an unknown buyer, according to Casa Blanca managing director Louis Buckworth. The deal for the 23rd-floor unit marks the third resale transaction in the building and the first to go for more than the sponsor sale. The unit sold for just over...
Officials visit Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant housing facility as Watson Hotel standoff comes to a close
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and other elected officials toured the facility to see for themselves if it was fit for those seeking asylum.
Curbed
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
Single Mom Recounts Being Scammed at the 'Worst Hotel in Times Square'
It seems like this woman was an easy target.
PLANetizen
Manhattan Preservation Groups Block New Development—On a ‘Historic’ Parking Lot
A lot currently being used for parking in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport Historic District could be transformed into hundreds of units of housing—that is, if the parking lot wasn’t historically landmarked. As Ginia Bellafante explains in The New York Times, when a developer proposed a 26-story building...
rew-online.com
Mixed-Use Building at 430 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT, Sells for $6,000,000
Angel Commercial, LLC, announces the sale of 430 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, for $6,000,000 to an undisclosed investor. The seller was C&H Lew LLC, whose principals owned the property for 15 years. 430 Main Avenue is a 34,583 RSF multi-use building on 1.52 acres. The building is comprised of...
Crab House New York
Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. We were very pleased to find this all-you-can-eat seafood stop at the heart of New York City. Crab House serves up mouthwatering fresh shellfish cooked in an array of ways in a relaxed and fun setting. Sit down to a large table with family and friends at a casual paper topped table. You’ll be handed bibs by your server preparing you for a feast to remember. The all-you-can-eat menu is on a small sheet of paper and you can check off all you desire while each dish is brought piping hot to your table.
rew-online.com
Mohegan Named Casino Operator for Soloviev Group’s NYC Casino Bid
Soloviev Group, a pioneer and leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable development, announces that Mohegan has joined its bid as the casino partner of Freedom Plaza. This announcement comes as a result of the New York State Gaming Commission’s Request for Applications to develop and operate up to three downstate casinos and strategically leverages the category expertise, values, long-term vision, and culture of Mohegan and Soloviev Group which are well aligned.
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
Historic Garment District Plans Thousands of New Apartments in Dramatic Rezoning
The Garment District Alliance has released an ambitious new residential and rezoning study for the historic area — which, if enacted, could add as many as 3,225 new housing units to the neighborhood over the next decade. The plan, detailed in a research report by the alliance, says that the Midtown sub-neighborhood, which runs from […] The post Historic Garment District Plans Thousands of New Apartments in Dramatic Rezoning appeared first on W42ST.
KYU New York City
Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. KYU is one of NYC’s most talked about new openings serving a variety of Asian inspired fare in a modern and stylish setting. The sleek interiors, friendly service, and innovative menu are attracting they city’s foodies daily and everyone can’t resist their signature dishes that taste just as good as they look. We loved the buzzing yet relaxed atmosphere, inviting bar area, and trendy design.
A beautiful new park is opening under the Manhattan part of the Brooklyn Bridge
New Yorkers will soon have a new green space to frolic around: Gotham Park, right under the Manhattan end of the Brooklyn Bridge. Hopefully scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring, the endeavor is a partnership between The Skatepark Project, which is professional skateboarder Tony Hawk’s organization, and Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan. As a matter of fact, phase one of the project includes the restoration of the Brooklyn Banks skate park, the iconic local skateboarding destination that closed in 2010 to be used for the construction of the bridge, and the rebuilding of on-site community basketball courts.
