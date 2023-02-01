ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Wow Wesley Bell office finally doing their job. If they keep it up the police can be bored.

KMOV

2 police officers shot in Soulard

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a Ford F150 believed to be involved in robbery incident when the shooting happened. The driver of the Ford drove off but crashed. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and shot at officers, striking two of them in the torso area. Officers fired back and struck a suspect in the ankle. The suspect was taken into custody with a gunshot to the ankle. Both officers, ages 38 and 24, were taken to two different hospitals listed in critical/stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

Carjacking suspect arrested after police pursuit ends in crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A carjacking suspect is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Franklin County Thursday morning. At around 6:30 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a carjacking that happened in Washington, Missouri. Just before 7 a.m., a trooper with Missouri State Highway Patrol located the car and tried to pull it over and that’s when a pursuit ensued.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Tornado sirens accidently go off in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the second time in three months, tornado sirens went off on accident in St. Louis County. The sirens went off around 7:00 a.m. Friday. St. Louis County police tell News 4 that someone accidentally activated the sirens. The sirens also went off by mistake...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri carjacking suspect under arrest after police chase

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect was caught by police near Berger, Missouri, after a 90 mph police chase from Washington, Missouri. The man was wanted for an armed carjacking. A woman called Washington police at around 6:30 a.m. She told them that a man with a black handgun...
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

Human remains identified after October discovery in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Grieving family demands answers after Sullivan woman convicted in Capitol insurrection charged in deadly drunk driving crash

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- The suffering and sorrow of a grieving family are still so sharp, more than a year after a fatal crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County. Vickie Wilson died, and her husband Ryan was severely injured. The woman accused of being drunk behind the wheel is Emily Hernandez. She is most notorious for being at the Capitol insurrection.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

