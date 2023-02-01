Read full article on original website
MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 57-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Presque Isle Wildcats went 8-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, turning a 3 point game (45-42) at the end of the 3rd Quarter into a 10 point victory over the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 2nd on Senior Recognition Night. MDI led...
Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]
The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the...
MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st. Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback. Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.
MDI Girls vs. Bucksport Wednesday February 1
The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team hosts the Bucksport Golden Bucks on Wednesday night, February 1st. It will be Senior Recognition Night for Soren Hopkins-Goff, the lone senior on the 2022-23 team, as well as Seniors on the Indoor Track Team!. Soren Hopkins-Goff - Senior - 2022-23 MDI Varsity Girls...
Saturday’s Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championship Postponed to Monday
The Maine Principal's Association announced on Thursday, February 2nd that the Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championships that were scheduled for Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School have been postponed until Monday, February 6th and that they will now be held at Ellsworth High School. Due to the winter advisory...
Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Caribou’s Madelyn Deprey Win Big East Boy’s and Girl’s Player of the Week for 2nd Consecutive Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth's Chance Mercier and Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who were respectively named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week for Week 7 as voted by the coaches of the Big East. Chance Mercier played 2 games for Ellsworth up in the "County", scoring 65 points. He...
wabi.tv
Dangerous temperatures force changes to weekend events
SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Some events scheduled for this weekend are being put on ice due to forecasted temperatures. The Maine Pond Hockey Classic in Sidney that was originally scheduled to start Friday is being pushed back one week. The annual event, now in its 11th year, will run from...
Fire Damages Central Maine Ice Cream Factory
Second only to those shoes from New Balance, the most well known product to come out of Central Maine is the ice cream from Gifford's Famous Ice Cream. According to the KJ, there was a fire at the company's Hathaway Street, Skowhegan facility on Thursday. The article explains that the...
wabi.tv
Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
Open Table MDI to Open Friday and Saturday February 3rd and 4th as Warming Center
With the dangerously cold temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday, February 2nd and 3rd, Open Table MDI, located at 116 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor will open as a Warming Center from 9 a.m to 6 pm. each day. They will have coffee, hot cocoa and tea available. Plus, it's...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
wabi.tv
Coldest Lows Of The Season Possible Overnight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build into the region continuing to bring clear skies and breezy conditions to the region. Northwest gusts have been reaching up to 30 mph and will begin to taper off overnight with gusts that will only reach about 15 mph. This breeze factored in with some of our coldest lows so far this Winter season (-12° to 10°) will result in wind chill values in the teens and 20s below zero. This is only a taste of what is to come later in the week.
Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Maine Firefighters Went Above and Beyond to Help a Woman in Need
This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.
wabi.tv
Fire destroys home in Surry
SURRY Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed by fire in Surry Thursday morning. The call came in to the home on Morgan Bay Road just after 9 a.m.. It’s believed to have started in the chimney, but officials say due to the extent of the damage, there is no way to determine an exact cause.
