Ellsworth, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]

The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the...
HARRINGTON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st. Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
BUCKSPORT, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback. Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.
BUCKSPORT, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Girls vs. Bucksport Wednesday February 1

The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team hosts the Bucksport Golden Bucks on Wednesday night, February 1st. It will be Senior Recognition Night for Soren Hopkins-Goff, the lone senior on the 2022-23 team, as well as Seniors on the Indoor Track Team!. Soren Hopkins-Goff - Senior - 2022-23 MDI Varsity Girls...
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Dangerous temperatures force changes to weekend events

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Some events scheduled for this weekend are being put on ice due to forecasted temperatures. The Maine Pond Hockey Classic in Sidney that was originally scheduled to start Friday is being pushed back one week. The annual event, now in its 11th year, will run from...
SIDNEY, ME
B98.5

Fire Damages Central Maine Ice Cream Factory

Second only to those shoes from New Balance, the most well known product to come out of Central Maine is the ice cream from Gifford's Famous Ice Cream. According to the KJ, there was a fire at the company's Hathaway Street, Skowhegan facility on Thursday. The article explains that the...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
WATERVILLE, ME
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Coldest Lows Of The Season Possible Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build into the region continuing to bring clear skies and breezy conditions to the region. Northwest gusts have been reaching up to 30 mph and will begin to taper off overnight with gusts that will only reach about 15 mph. This breeze factored in with some of our coldest lows so far this Winter season (-12° to 10°) will result in wind chill values in the teens and 20s below zero. This is only a taste of what is to come later in the week.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]

Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]

How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Maine Firefighters Went Above and Beyond to Help a Woman in Need

This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Fire destroys home in Surry

SURRY Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed by fire in Surry Thursday morning. The call came in to the home on Morgan Bay Road just after 9 a.m.. It’s believed to have started in the chimney, but officials say due to the extent of the damage, there is no way to determine an exact cause.
SURRY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

