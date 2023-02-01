Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000
The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
teslarati.com
Ford is in ‘deep development’ of its next-generation EV pickup truck
Ford is in “deep development” of its next-generation electric vehicles, including a new, full-size EV pickup that will complement the automaker’s already-successful F-150 Lightning. Ford has been working on several new developments for its “Model e” division dedicated toward EVs in hopes of creating an industry-leading platform....
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Will The 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor Be Offered With SuperCab?
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched in select international markets, the mid-size pickup won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. As we await its arrival, Ford Authority has spotted a number of next-gen Ranger prototypes in different configurations, including a SuperCrew, an extended wheelbase prototype, a long bed model, and a North American spec pickup wearing zero camouflage. Now, Ford Authority has spotted what appears to be a 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor SuperCab, which is notable for a few reasons.
1969 Corvette ZL-1 Auctions For $3.14 Million
It’s the third-highest price publicly paid for a Corvette ever…. On January 26 at the RM Sotheby’s Arizona event, a rare 1969 Chevy Corvette ZL-1 auctioned for a whopping $3.14 million, making it the third-most expensive Corvette sold in public ever. The classic American sports car was in the spotlight before the auction even began, thanks to its impressive presentation, rarity, and the fact it’s considered a thing of myth among the Corvette faithful.
Biden touts electric vehicle tax credits with picture of him in luxury Hummer that doesn't even qualify
President Biden touted his electric vehicle tax credit on Monday with him in an expensive GMC Hummer EV that doesn't even qualify for it as Americans continue to struggle with inflation.
1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Auctions For $1.1 Million
All eyes were on a rare 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IV Convertible as it crossed the auction block at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2023 auction. Bidding was always high-flying, resulting in a hammer price of $1,100,000 when the dust cleared. That was enough to set a new record both for Pontiacs and GTOs at auction.
What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand?
Most GMC models come with a Denali trim. This is their most comfortable and luxurious option, but what does the name mean? The post What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Honda to produce cars with hydrogen system co-developed with GM
Japanese carmaker Honda and American automaker General Motors do not seem to be ready to abandon hydrogen fuel cell systems just yet. In a press release, Honda revealed that it would be launching a new FCEV model equipped with a next-generation fuel cell system in 2024. The technology was co-developed with GM.
MotorTrend Magazine
This '32 Ford Roadster Was the Hot Rod of the Month in October 1948
Bob McGee of Huntington Park, California, drives a roadster which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful examples of hot rod efforts to be seen. The bright red car shows the maximum body and upholstery work, result of much planning and many days labor. Bob, a student at the University...
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s “Project Highland” Model 3 photos hint at upcoming updates worth keeping secret
Tesla has always had a rebellious streak. It doesn’t follow the dealership model, its cars are sold with most options already built in, and its CEO does not lead the company like a traditional chief executive. It is then noteworthy when Tesla — despite its tendency to behave like a rebel — adopts practices that are quite conventional.
3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book
As EVs gain in popularity everyone is wondering which is the best. According to KBB, these are the 3 best electric SUVs you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
General Motors (GM) beats earnings expectations, details 2023 EV plans
General Motors (NYSE: GM) has announced its earnings for Q4 and Full Year 2022, beating consensus expectations and detailing its 2023 electric vehicle outlook. GM made waves in the auto industry earlier this month after it was revealed that the American auto group had finally overtaken Toyota as the United States’ highest-producing automaker, selling 2.27 million vehicles in the United States. Unsurprisingly, this massive market share netted the company impressive amounts of revenue, among numerous positive indicators for investors.
teslarati.com
BYD to duel with Tesla in Japan’s growing EV market
BYD has officially begun selling EVs in Japan, joining the likes of Tesla and Nissan in selling a lineup of electric vehicles in the country. While Japan has continually proven a challenging market for EVs to enter, this hasn’t stopped major brands like Tesla from jumping into the mix to attempt to change that. Following Tesla’s success in growing that market, BYD has now also decided to join.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s price war is putting pressure on suppliers
Tesla started a price war last month, and as the company works to keep its costs as optimized as possible, some of its suppliers are preparing to experience some pressure. The concerns were related by industry officials who work with Tesla and its suppliers. Comments from executives during the fourth...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model S dominates in extreme cold-weather testing in Norway
The Tesla Model S recently dominated an extreme cold-weather testing study performed by Norweigan outlet Motor, accumulating 530 kilometers (329.327 miles) in some of the harshest Winter conditions available. Of the twenty-nine electric vehicles tested during the assessment, the Model S was the only vehicle to achieve at least 450...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen pondering battery facility in Canada: report
Volkswagen is reportedly considering Ontario, Canada, as a potential site for a dedicated battery facility. Reports suggest that the province is optimistic about the automaker’s plans, with Ontario reportedly offering investments and other incentives for the project. This was not the first time that the idea of a Volkswagen...
