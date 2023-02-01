Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller reinstated, censured by Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate has censured one of its own. Lawmakers voted to approve the recommendation from the Senate Select Committee to censure Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who the committee found engaged in harassment. A staff member for the Legislative Research Council has accused her of...
A South Dakota Senate aide's allegation roils GOP politics
The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota's Republican Party.The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge...
South Dakota Senator Benched in ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal
PIERRE, South Dakota—The state legislature has been consumed by a bizarre scandal after a lawmaker allegedly stepped way over the line and gave a staffer unsolicited advice on COVID vaccines and breast-feeding, including a suggestion that she suckle her husband.State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican from Rapid City, was suspended from her committee assignments last week and stripped of the ability to vote after the incident was first reported to Senate leadership.Frye-Mueller, who belongs to a far-right caucus, is now suing to get her voting rights restored—even as the unnamed staffer released jaw-dropping new details about their conversation on Monday.In...
Washington Examiner
Jeffries says agreement reached with House Republicans on committee ratios
House Democratic leadership has reached an agreement with Republican counterparts on the remaining committee ratios for this term, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) announced Sunday. Jeffries made the announcement in a letter to colleagues reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Republicans control the House 222-212, which is identical to the...
Democratic proposed ban on firearms in a congressional committee room rejected by Republicans
The GOP-led House Natural Resources Committee had a contentious debate Wednesday over a proposed Democratic amendment to ban firearms from the hearing room. While Democrats argued that bringing firearms into the committee room was unnecessary and unsafe, Republicans successfully pushed back against this measure.
Senators Mike Crapo, Jim Risch Introduce Legislation to Add Third District Judge in Idaho
IDAHO - Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have introduced legislation that would create an additional federal district judgeship in the Gem State. “Idaho’s growing population requires an additional judgeship to ensure effective access to the resources that provide justice in our state,” said Crapo. “This need has been widely recognized for years, and it is past time we provide the District of Idaho with a third district judge and personnel to keep up with an ever-growing caseload.”
Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage."The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was...
