ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald.com

Destiny Leo scores 30 as Cleveland State women improve to 20-3

The Cleveland State women’s basketball team is having one heck of a season. It should come as no surprise so is CSU junior Destiny Leo of Eastlake North. On Feb. 2 during a rare 11 a.m. tip against Robert Morris at the Wolstein Center, Leo and the Vikings got it done during a 61-43 victory.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

High school football: Coaches proud of their academic All-Ohioans

The high school football season is a few months in the rearview mirror, but that hasn’t stopped a handful of area teams and individuals from reaping awards from the 2022 season. Four area schools and seven area individuals have been named Academic All-Ohio recipients by the Ohio High School...
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake County police departments continue to respond to string of vehicle thefts

The rise in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts has moved multiple Lake County police departments to provide free steering wheel locks for residents. The Eastlake Police Department is issuing free steering wheel locks for Hyundai vehicles only at this time. The department has also reached out to the Kia Corporation due to the rise in thefts with Kia vehicles that use a key to start the ignition and is awaiting a response back. Residents will be kept notified.
LAKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy