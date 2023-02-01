ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man in multiple cases of shots fired, injuring 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan police say their department arrested a man on Tuesday for his alleged role in multiple shots fired incidents in January. Police responded to four shots fired runs in the first block of South Mount Street off West Washington Street that included firing into homes, vehicles, and a person shot incident on Saturday, police said on Thursday. The area has a funeral home and a Mexican restaurant and some homes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police stated that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD finds 2 dead in residential neighborhood on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Thursday night inside a home on Indianapolis’s east side, police say. Just after 10 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a death investigation in the 1300 block of North Chester Avenue. That is east of North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 people shot on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 5 a.m. to the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and High School Road, just east of I-465.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies in shooting on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died in a shooting early Thursday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 4 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of West 26th Street. That’s a residential area near Riverside Drive and Burdsal Parkway, just east of Riverside Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 5300 block of Lunsford Circle. That’s in a residential area near South Arlington Road and Thompson Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman critical after shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to foot pursuit, man detained

DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., Master Trooper Shawn Cosgrove of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck along Interstate 69 near the 245.0-mile marker for a speeding violation. The vehicle pulled over and came to a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
KOKOMO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy