Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
WTHR
Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man in multiple cases of shots fired, injuring 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan police say their department arrested a man on Tuesday for his alleged role in multiple shots fired incidents in January. Police responded to four shots fired runs in the first block of South Mount Street off West Washington Street that included firing into homes, vehicles, and a person shot incident on Saturday, police said on Thursday. The area has a funeral home and a Mexican restaurant and some homes.
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police stated that […]
WISH-TV
IMPD finds 2 dead in residential neighborhood on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Thursday night inside a home on Indianapolis’s east side, police say. Just after 10 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a death investigation in the 1300 block of North Chester Avenue. That is east of North Sherman Drive.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 people shot on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 5 a.m. to the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and High School Road, just east of I-465.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died in a shooting early Thursday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 4 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of West 26th Street. That’s a residential area near Riverside Drive and Burdsal Parkway, just east of Riverside Park.
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
Man found guilty in deadly 465 shooting that followed rap competition at Indy club
INDIANAPOLIS – Jurors found a man guilty in a deadly shooting on 465. Jurors convicted Briean Brown of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal in connection with the December 2021 shooting that killed Miguel Emery and seriously injured another person. The trial wrapped up at the end of January, with sentencing scheduled for March. […]
WISH-TV
2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 5300 block of Lunsford Circle. That’s in a residential area near South Arlington Road and Thompson Road.
cbs4indy.com
Woman critical after shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
WLFI.com
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
Indy mother shot to death after answering door, found by 9-year-old daughter, per family
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room. “She […]
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to foot pursuit, man detained
DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., Master Trooper Shawn Cosgrove of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck along Interstate 69 near the 245.0-mile marker for a speeding violation. The vehicle pulled over and came to a...
IMPD arrests man in connection with gunfire targeting homes, cars
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a man is under arrest, accused of a string of shootings in a near-west side neighborhood. Glass is still visible in the middle of South Mount Street, where police say cars and homes were damaged by gunfire during several days in January, most recently on Monday.
WISH-TV
Jury finds 19-year-old guilty of uncle’s murder in 2020 in Beech Grove apartment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charged as an adult when he was 16 years old, a Beech Grove man was found guilty in a jury trial of murdering his uncle, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says. Police responded to a report of a person shot around 10:20 a.m. Feb. 16,...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
WISH-TV
Man dies after shooting at Carlton Apartments on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Monday at the 2500 block of Plaza Drive. That’s in the Carlton Apartments west of Township Line Road and south of 86th Street.
Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
Comments / 0