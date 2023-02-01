Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Madison Prep guard sets two schools records in Tuesday win, more notes
Jayce Depron had a school record-setting for Madison Prep in more ways than one Tuesday night. Depron set school records with nine 3-pointers and 41 points in the Chargers’ 74-56 win over East Feliciana in the game played at Madison Prep. “He made 9 of 11 3-pointers … something...
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Rickie Collins - Woodlawn QB
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can already find the eighth finalist from Woodlawn for the Warrick Dunn Award Sportsline Player of the Year, quarterback Rickie Collins, on the LSU campus. Collins was the second-leading Class 5-A passer in the area for the regular season, despite a disappointing 4-7 record...
Baton Rouge, Louisiana The LSU Women’s Basketball Team Got A NIL Deal
Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan scores big once again after offering Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) partnerships to all eligible players on the Tigers Women’s Basketball team. McKernan signed his first NIL deal with Lady Tiger Alexis Morris in December 2021. Since then, the personal injury attorney has become...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
After huge victory, No. 4 Alabama gets LSU next
No. 4 Alabama bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to have its largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent. Its next opponent knows just how explosive the Crimson Tide can be. Alabama visits LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., three weeks after the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
brproud.com
Southern announces 2023 football schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
LSU Football: The Tigers' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of LSU's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
GALLERY: LSU’s record-breaking win vs Tennessee
LSU set a new attendance record – 15,157 fans attended the LSU Women’s Basketball win vs Tennessee on Monday night. *All photos via The Associated Press*
Brian Kelly, LSU See 2023 Recruiting Class Go As Planned
No National Signing Day surprises for the Tigers after signing all 25 commitments in December.
Here’s a List of All The Acadiana Division 1 Signings on National Signing Day 2023
With the Super Bowl upon us, and college football completed for about a month or so football in the 2022-2023 season is almost over. But with that National Signing Day is upon us. This day is such a monumental day for all the kids in high school looking to continue their athletic aspirations.
brproud.com
LSU National Baseball Champion weighs in on 2023 Tiger roster
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – National Champion baseball player, Mikie Mahtook, talks about how this year’s baseball compares to the 2009 team that won the National Championship. “If I could tell these guys one thing, I would say, embrace the expectations,” said former LSU outfielder Mikie Mahtook.
Former Comeaux high track star signs to play hoops in college
Her coach Kenny Demouchet says that's what hard work and determination got her.
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown celebrates four college signees
Dutchtown held a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday to honor four seniors for signing with college football programs. Running back Jamal Bing will play in the Ivy League for Penn, linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, athlete Amarion Yarbough is headed to Fairmont State and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Make the Cut, Ranked No. 25 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll has LSU ranked No. 25. The Tigers have been ranked in this preseason poll for 17 consecutive years. Including LSU, the SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25 with three ranked in...
theadvocate.com
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
theadvocate.com
Take our Black History Month driving tour through the Baton Rouge area; see map
From historic schools to juke joints and civil rights sites, this self-guided driving tour showcases a variety of interesting sites and important history in Baton Rouge. The Advocate features staff developed this self-driving tour — and Black History Month is a great time to check it out. You may...
LSU Reveille
Students express frustration with course scheduling and class accessibility: 'Something needs to be done'
As the spring semester continues, some LSU students are still feeling left behind when it comes to scheduling their courses. According to LSU’s Office of Budgeting and Planning, there were around 35,000 students enrolled in the fall of 2022. Eight thousand of those students were freshmen. With a campus...
Mckinley High School students decorate coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mckinley High School students are showing off their art skills this Mardi Gras season with decorated throws. The young artists are decorating 500 coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu parade. Students are designing the coconuts for two groups, the Walking Warriors, and Zulu Tramps. Talented...
theadvocate.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Scenic...
Southern University senior killed in crash near campus
BATON ROUGE, La. — A senior at Southern University was killed in a car crash on I-110 near the university’s campus Monday night. It happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. as WBRZ reports. The fatal crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Reginald Elloie according...
