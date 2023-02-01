ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Rickie Collins - Woodlawn QB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can already find the eighth finalist from Woodlawn for the Warrick Dunn Award Sportsline Player of the Year, quarterback Rickie Collins, on the LSU campus. Collins was the second-leading Class 5-A passer in the area for the regular season, despite a disappointing 4-7 record...
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

After huge victory, No. 4 Alabama gets LSU next

No. 4 Alabama bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to have its largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent. Its next opponent knows just how explosive the Crimson Tide can be. Alabama visits LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., three weeks after the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brproud.com

Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU National Baseball Champion weighs in on 2023 Tiger roster

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – National Champion baseball player, Mikie Mahtook, talks about how this year’s baseball compares to the 2009 team that won the National Championship. “If I could tell these guys one thing, I would say, embrace the expectations,” said former LSU outfielder Mikie Mahtook.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown celebrates four college signees

Dutchtown held a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday to honor four seniors for signing with college football programs. Running back Jamal Bing will play in the Ivy League for Penn, linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, athlete Amarion Yarbough is headed to Fairmont State and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Southern University senior killed in crash near campus

BATON ROUGE, La. — A senior at Southern University was killed in a car crash on I-110 near the university’s campus Monday night. It happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. as WBRZ reports. The fatal crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Reginald Elloie according...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy