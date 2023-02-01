Read full article on original website
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
Several police cars were in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Suspect arrested in Shaker Heights woman’s murder: I-Team
Shaker Heights police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that a woman’s body was found inside an apartment Tuesday evening.
cleveland19.com
3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
Woman robbed at gunpoint while parked at Ohio ATM
Police said the woman gave the man some money. He then began shooting at her vehicle several times.
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a...
cleveland19.com
Man breaks into Jubilee Donuts, steals cash from register, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of forcing his way into Jubilee Donuts and stealing cash from the register is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The break in and theft happened at 2126 S. Main St. around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15,...
cleveland19.com
FUGITIVES: Brothers wanted for allegedly using gun in Cleveland apartment robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Eddie and Marvin Porter are wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for their alleged roll in an armed robbery in June of 2021. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the pair knocked on an apartment door and used to gun to try and rob the victims.
Man charged with pulling gun on woman, breaking down her door
Alonzo Daniels, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.
Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damage: Traymore Road. At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26, it was reported that a man, 29, delivered a package to a Traymore Road home and needed proof of identity from the resident. Legal identification was not shown and a physical altercation ensued. The delivery man did...
Drunk man arrested after holding knife to mother’s throat, threatening her with boiling water: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Nela View Road. At 12:05 a.m. Jan. 28, dispatch received several 911 calls from a man in the area of Nela View Road. The man was complaining about East Cleveland police. Not sure where the call originated, a Cleveland Heights officer knocked on the door of a house but go no answer. He then went next door and knocked and a man came running outside, followed by his mother.
‘Angry, nervous’: Woman targeted in carjacking outside senior living center
71-year old-Rosa Jimenez says she has been looking over her shoulder since being the target of a frightening carjacking in Garfield Heights late Saturday afternoon.
Man targeted by shooters in Mentor fled to Home Depot
The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the parking lot of an Emerald Court hotel, according to police.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Lorain man wanted for multiple crimes
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a 42-year-old Lorain man early Wednesday after what the U.S. Marshals said was a series of “escalating crimes of violence.”. Randy Palos was taken into custody without incident in the area of E. 33rd...
3 NE Ohio men facing child exploitation charges
Three Northeast Ohio men are facing child exploitation charges in separate incidents.
Jurors see videos of fatal shooting death at Youngstown gas station
Prosecutors played videos from a security camera at a home near the Shell station at South and Samuel avenues where Keimone Black, 29, was shot and killed at about 3 a.m. June 15 as an SUV he was in was parked at a gas pump.
Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting
AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
WKYC
Cleveland man arrested in Florida, charged with murder after woman found dead in Shaker Heights
Police have not indicated how Maria Valenzuela died, but said the incident was 'not a random attack.' 24-year-old Christian Warner is currently in custody.
2 suspects wanted by Akron police for firing shot into car during attempted carjacking
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for two suspects who are accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle, then firing at least one gunshot into the car as it attempted to flee the robbery. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Robbery attempt fails at bank ATM: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 21 that while she was stopped at an ATM at Key Bank to make a deposit, someone came up to her passenger-side window and pointed something wrapped in a plastic bag at her. Suspecting that the man had a gun, she immediately left...
cleveland19.com
2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
