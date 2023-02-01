Almost three months ago, I put together a two-deep for West Virginia's 2023 football season. I made it clear there was zero chance it would actually happen, but it was what the depth chart would look like if absolutely no one who had eligibility remaining transferred or left for the NFL. Of course, that didn't happen. Multiple players announced early to go pro, while many, many others announced they would be entering the transfer portal.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO