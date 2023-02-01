Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
USPS Resumes Service at 6 Post Offices in Forth WorthBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Tucker grew up a WVU fan, enjoyed recent visit
Wheeling (WV) Central specialist Eli Tucker is on the Mountaineers' radar. The 2024 kicker and punter was invited up to Morgantown for a Junior Day visit this month, and came away raving about his time. "Everything was incredible," Tucker told EerSports. "The time the coaches and staff took to make...
247Sports
TCU 2023 signing class superlatives
The end of the second signing day has come without any big news for the Frogs. The Frogs didn’t add any new players and are still awaiting word on committed defensive back Warren Roberson. TCU’s 2023 class was one for the ages as the Frogs were able to land...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Football Releases 2023 Schedule, With Games Against BYU, Houston
After a spectacular 2022 season, the TCU Horned Frogs football team is looking forward to next season with the release of the 2023 schedule. The Frogs are returning 11 starters, including seven on defense, from their 2022 team that went 13-2 and reached the national championship game before finishing the year No. 2 in the final AP poll.
Dana Holgorsen Isn't the Only One Who Has WVU Circled on the Schedule
Everyone is looking forward to WVU's matchup with Houston.
FSU offers 2024 3-star DL Alex January out of Duncanville, Texas
Florida State offered Duncanville (Texas) three-star junior defensive lineman Alex January late on Thursday evening. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound interior defensive lineman mentioned FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon, who helps to recruit Duncanville, when sharing news of the offer. He has more than two-dozen offers. FSU joins a list that includes...
Huggins Calls Out 'Leaders' After WVU's Sluggish Showing at TCU
The effort on the defensive end was abysmal in West Virginia's loss to TCU.
Luke Fickell, Tanner Mordecai join forces at UW after competing against each other in AAC
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Tanner Mordecai rarely performed poorly over his two seasons as Southern Methodist University's starting quarterback. In fact, he posted respectable to spectacular numbers in almost every game besides two. Those came against his new head coach, Luke Fickell, who spent six seasons leading the Cincinnati Bearcats...
Updated projected depth chart for WVU Football - 2/3
Almost three months ago, I put together a two-deep for West Virginia's 2023 football season. I made it clear there was zero chance it would actually happen, but it was what the depth chart would look like if absolutely no one who had eligibility remaining transferred or left for the NFL. Of course, that didn't happen. Multiple players announced early to go pro, while many, many others announced they would be entering the transfer portal.
Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
wchstv.com
ESPN alters Saturday programming which may affect WVU-Oklahoma men's basketball game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — ESPN has announced an alteration to its programming schedule that may affect viewers trying to watch West Virginia’s men’s basketball team take on Oklahoma on Saturday. The Mountaineers were originally set to face the Sooners at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, but the...
WATCH: Big 12 schedule is loaded from front to back
The Big 12 released the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, which means West Virginia has its opponents, dates and sites for Neal Brown's fifth season. It's a broad assortment of games between old rivals and new ones and features a team WVU has never played and one it's played 105 times. We put together our initial impressions in a Rapid Reactions podcast and tried to figure out what's helpful and harmful for Brown, who said "I'm very aware -- keenly aware -- that we need to win."
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: West Virginia’s Football Schedule RELEASED
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there was a major delay and the schedule finally released moments ago. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule in...
SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!
Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
Tyler Orlosky Accepts New Coaching Job
West Virginia University All-American Tyler Orlosky lands new coaching gig
WDTV
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
WDTV
Bridgeport dealership to relocate to White Oaks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The developer of White Oaks said recently they had a client in mind for the $2.9 million earth-moving and grading project currently taking place near the Interstate 79 southbound Saltwell exit. While the new business will not be arriving for likely two years, it will come...
247Sports
