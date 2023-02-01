Basketball Notebook: Lakeview boys continue to roll with win over K-Christian

Lakeview is playing its best basketball at the best time. With a game against its biggest rival set for Friday, the Spartans won their fourth game in a row on Tuesday.

Lakeview beat Kalamazoo Christian, 62-58, in a boys non-conference boys game at Lakeview High School.

The Spartans were coming off an impressive win over Kalamazoo Central last Thursday, the first time the Spartans beat the Maroon Giants in decades. Lakeview takes its four-game winning streak into a game against rival Battle Creek Central on Friday.

Down 17-13 to end the first quarter, Lakeview outscored the Comets, 15-8, in the second quarter to lead 28-25 at intermission. With the loss, Kalamazoo Christian falls to 7-5.

Lakeview is now 10-3 as the Spartans had four players in double figures with Jashaun Boggerty leading the way with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Walter Brown added 11 points and 12 rebounds, Ethan Rizor had 11 points and LeBron Campbell chipped in with 10.

Harper Creek 66, Vicksburg 53

Harper Creek climbs to 4-9 with Keyshaun Matthews leading the Beavers with 20 points with Davion Roye adding 12 and Cooper Fry chipping in nine.

Benton Harbor 71, Battle Creek Central 54

No. 4-ranked Benton Harbor improved to 12-2 with the win over rival BCC (10-6). Ke'Marion Tucker had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats with Kierre Young adding 13 points.

Pennfield 70, Comstock 24

Pennfield (5-8) snapped a four-game losing streak with the non-conference win over Comstock (6-6). The Panthers jumped out to a 28-5 lead in the first quarter and were up 45-13 at halftime. Brevin Bailey had 16 points to lead Pennfield with Graham Boyd adding 13 points and four assists and Braden Austin coming up with eight points and six rebounds.

Olivet 52, Coldwater 39

Olivet outscored Coldwater 22-5 in the third quarter to pull away for this non-conference win and improve to 14-0. Bo Lincoln had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Eagles. Ayden Dirschell had 14 points and Donte Work added 10 for Coldwater, which saw its six-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-6.

Marshall 52, Portage Central 49

Marshall goes to 10-4 overall with the non-conference win on the road. Josh Pugh had 21 points and 10 rebounds from his point guard spot for the Redhawks. Aaron Maxwell added 12 points and four rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Marshall 54, Portage Central 39

Marshall climbs over .500 and goes to 8-7 with the non-conference win. Addie Waito had 18 points for the Redhawks with Natalie Frever adding 14.

Coldwater 46, Olivet 34

Coldwater made six 3-pointers in the first half and then held on with 10 free throws in the final two minutes to beat Olivet. Emma Porter and Elli Anderson each had nine points to lead Coldwater, which goes to 14-1. Olivet's Payton Otto had 10 points and four rebounds as the Eagles fall to 12-4.

Waldron 50, St. Philip 35

Addi Dzwik had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers with Miriam Hibbard adding 12 points and three steals.

Calhoun Christian 36, Will Carleton 25

Jayna Schwartz had 11 points for Calhoun Christian, which improves to 6-8.

Hillsdale Academy 48, Athens 41

Athens falls to 9-5 despite 17 points and 10 rebounds from Kami Parlin. Makenna Kincaid added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Indians.

Harper Creek 52, Waverly 49

Harper Creek ended a five-game losing streak with a non-conference win over Waverly (5-8) as the Beavers improve to 5-10. Ella Chantrenne led Harper Creek with 14 points and seven rebounds with Payton Rice adding 13 points and Marissa Smith coming up with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Colon 61, North Adams-Jerome 14

Colon jumped out to a 32-2 lead in the first quarter and improved to 11-3. Reese Williams had 25 points, seven steals and five assists for the Magi.

