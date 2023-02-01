Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Young Kansas sheep, cattle rancher shares stops, starts and success
Building a cattle and sheep herd from scratch, a young Kansas rancher doesn’t take time to compare himself to those who’ve been in the business for decades. Brandon Zenger, 27, who operates Mill Creek Livestock, is having fun learning the ropes with a small commercial Black Angus and SimAngus cattle herd of 20 head and three sheep breeds totaling 120 head on his farm near Narka, Kansas.
KAKE TV
Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Jayla!
TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Hear of Humane Society introduced the Fox 43 AM Live team to the sweet and little Jayla for this week’s Adopt a Pet segment. Jayla is sweet, shy and better suited for older couples without children. She is both leash and potty-trained and she is comfortable wearing a harness. For more information […]
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
WIBW
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
KSNT
No Place Like Home: Omni Circle Group, Inc
TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Michael Odupitan with Omni Circle Group Inc joins FOX 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll to discuss their developments to bring the community together.
KAKE TV
Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KSNT
Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay reacts to high number of 2023 killings in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Since the start of 2023, there have been 7 killings in Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay commented on this high number, saying he is saddened by the numerous incidents. “I can’t recall a singular month during my time as a prosecutor, where we have...
The real Alice in Wonderland is headed to Wamego
TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The Colombian Theatre is getting geared up for a big performance that is approaching quickly now at the beginning of February. However, this version of Alice in Wonderland is slightly different than what we’re used to. Claudia McAlister with the Colombian Theatre explained the production is an essentially “modernized” or “21st century” […]
doniphanherald.com
'I killed her,' ex-boyfriend of slain Omaha woman told his platoon mate, deputy testifies
OMAHA — A Topeka man told a former platoon mate that he killed his Omaha ex-girlfriend after they got into an argument, a Douglas County sheriff's deputy testified Monday. "I killed her," Deputy Neal Klein said Aldrick Scott told a former U.S. military comrade while he was in a hotel in Cancun, Mexico, just a day after he allegedly buried Cari Allen's body near an abandoned barn in Kansas.
WIBW
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from several local agencies were searching for a person early Tuesday in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, but hadn’t located the individual by late in the morning, authorities said. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
1350kman.com
Manhattan woman accused by her employer of time theft
Authorities are investigating after a Manhattan woman was accused by her employer of time theft. The Riley County Police Department on Wednesday filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive. According to the police investigation, Rescare reported a 33-year-old woman had been clocking in for work from home and inflating time worked, resulting in over $4,400 wrongfully paid to her.
Man on fire in Walmart bathroom is extinguished by firefighters, Kansas officials say
He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, officials say.
Topeka city leaders weigh in on homeless problem
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With more trash and embankments popping up in Topeka, it’s no secret the homeless population is growing. “It’s hurting our neighborhoods,” District 2 Councilwoman Christina Valdiva-Alcala said. “With the fires, with the public health and safety issues, with the squatting, with the going into vacant housing and then fires getting set, that’s […]
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
backroadsnews.com
Changing faces at the post office
Two retirements and two promotions at Washington’s post office mean new faces for the new year. Both postmaster Rick Reed and rural mail carrier David Fischer have retired. Linda Weaver was hired in the postmaster position, and Pam Wiese was hired in the supervisor position. Reed, who lives in Clay Center, retired on Oct. 1 after 37 years with the postal service. He began his career in Clay…
WIBW
Manhattan man jailed following prison transfer for allegedly stealing 13 guns
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is in jail following a transfer from Lansing Correctional Facility for an alleged crime that is nearly a year old and involved more than a dozen stolen guns. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after $2.8K stolen from Manhattan storage unit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after around $2,800 in items was stolen from a Manhattan storage unit. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, officials were called to the 400 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and theft.
