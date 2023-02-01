Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Housing Crisis and a Rarity of New Residents in MaineSherif SaadMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 57-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Presque Isle Wildcats went 8-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, turning a 3 point game (45-42) at the end of the 3rd Quarter into a 10 point victory over the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 2nd on Senior Recognition Night. MDI led...
Brewer Boys Pick Up 16th Win Beat Erskine Academy 75-40 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys picked up their 16th win of the season, remaining undefeated, beating Erskine Academy 75-40 in South China on Thursday, February 2nd. Brewer led 19-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-17 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 50-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer Boys Beat Camden Hills 72-38 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Camden Hills Windjammers 72-38, on Tuesday, January 31st at Brewer High School. Brewer led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and then after a 19-7 2nd Quarter, had increased their lead to 28-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer increased their lead to 26 points in the 3rd Quarter, leading 53-27.
MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st. Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback. Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.
Winter Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week [POLL]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 8 (January 22-28) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, February 2nd at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the 10 nominees for Week 9.
Maine Women’s Basketball Wins 4th In a Row
The Maine Women's Basketball Team won their 4th game in a row, beating Bryant 66-43 at The Pit at the University of Maine. Maine led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 51-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]
The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the...
Ellsworth Eagles Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game is posted below. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people you might not know were college...
Hampden Academy Broncos Visit Bangor Rams in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Hampden Academy Broncos visit the Bangor Rams in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The game will begin below at 5:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Saturday’s Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championship Postponed to Monday
The Maine Principal's Association announced on Thursday, February 2nd that the Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championships that were scheduled for Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School have been postponed until Monday, February 6th and that they will now be held at Ellsworth High School. Due to the winter advisory...
wabi.tv
Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
Maine Firefighters Went Above and Beyond to Help a Woman in Need
This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
873
Followers
5K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0