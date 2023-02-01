ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland girls win over Bartow in district basketball quarterfinals

By Robert Magobet, The Ledger
 5 days ago

LAKELAND ― It’s been a bevy of firsts for Lakeland girls basketball coach Quinton Everett, and on Tuesday night at Lakeland High School, he erupted in a frenzy following a convincing 48-34 win over the Bartow Yellow Jackets in the Class 6A District 7 quarterfinals.

With the win as a first-year coach, it’s the first time Everett advanced to the semifinals, which will pit his No. 4 seed program against No. 1 St. Cloud Wednesday on the road.

“I’m very impressed,” Everett said. “We did a lot of scouting in the week. And they actually locked in and did what we asked them to do. That’s all you can ask for as a coach, and I’m very proud of them.”

Everett was very proud of his leading scorer, sophomore guard Antwanique Cave with 11 points. The leading scorer on the team in freshman guard Lauren Jordan and senior center Aaliyah Brown registered 10 points apiece.

Other Lakeland scorers include sophomore center Tajhana South with eight points and junior guard Tshyri Evans with five points.

The Dreadnaughts locked in defensively and denied any chance for the Yellow Jackets to get within 10 points late in the game. In fact, Cave hit a 3-pointer with four minutes to go to put Lakeland up 42-29, which promptly ended any thought of Bartow making a comeback.

Playing solid defense has been a theme for the Dreadnaughts, as only two teams all year scored more than 50 points.

“We’ve been playing solid defense all year. We haven’t been giving up a lot of points,” Everett said. “We are still a little shaky on the offensive end, but that’s something that can be fixed. I always tell my players, ‘We can’t dictate what happens on offense. We don’t know if we are going to make shots. But what we can dictate is playing great defense,' and I think we stuck with that this game. And that’s what’s been carrying us all year long: playing great defense.”

Cave led the defensive effort for Lakeland, galvanizing the team with her leadership, which in turn helped her offense with high-percentage shots.

“Basically I was taking it to the hole, and just being confident in what I do,” Cave said.

All season Jordan has been confident, as many of her buckets were layups off transition in the district quarterfinals. Everett said the game vs. a tough Discovery opponent on Nov. 14 when Jordan had a double-double generated confidence in the team that she could do that night in and night out. And that’s what has happened, as Jordan averages 18.2 points on 62% shooting with 8.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists through the year.

Cave is at 16.8 points and three steals a game.

7A-9: George Jenkins 59, Plant City 19

Nellie Jackson and Morgan Walsh each scored 24 points to lead George Jenkins to a one-sided, opening-round win in the 7A-9 district tournament.

The Eagles advanced to the semifinals and play Winter Haven at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Haines City 53, Ridge Community 31

Isis Snow's 15 and Mikeyla Hill and Arissa Jenkins 13 each led Haines City to a blowout win in the opening round of the 7A-9 district tournament.

The Hornets will next play at 7 p.m. at Durant High School.

6A-7: Kathleen 56, Liberty 15

Haley Roper's 21 and Jade Grier's 12 catapulted the Red Devils in a lopsided victory over Liberty in the first round of the 6S-7 district tournament.

Kathleen will next play Lake Gibson at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road.

5A-7: Lake Wales 44, Davenport 42

Jameria Robinson posted 13 points, and eight boards, helping Lake Wales outlast Davenport in the first round.

Lake Wales will now take on Gateway at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road.

Lake Region 48, Auburndale 36

4A-7: Mulberry 45, McKeel Academy 36

Thanks to a sizzling day by Lorianys Castanon Cruz, who scored 38 points, Mulberry took down McKeel in the first round of districts.

Mulberry will next play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at No. 1 seed Lake Highland Prep.

Discovery 51, Tenoroc 5

Jezabel Bernard Saez's 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, as well as Delaurraine Dominique's 10 points, five rebounds and one assist led Discovery in a blowout win over Tenoroc in the first round of districts.

Discovery will next play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop Moore.

3A-7: Fort Meade 40, Lakeland Christian 39

Fort Meade's Alayha Williams led the Miners with 15 points on five 3s, while also having two steals, and Jykia Faulk contributed eight points and two steals.

Four Corners 57, Santa Fe Catholic 8

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland girls win over Bartow in district basketball quarterfinals

