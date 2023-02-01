ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Karen Johnson
5d ago

Such a sad situation! I am so glad this 1 young man adopted a puppy! I know this puppy is now part of his family! & is blessed with having that 2nd chance in life to having a happy home. & to grow with this family! I know what he means wishing he could take them all home but can't! Which breaks your heart! But his family definitely makes a difference into showing you can adopt & having that loving pet that becomes a part of your family for life! God bless this family that is willing to help out in this heartbreaking situation!!

