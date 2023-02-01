Read full article on original website
Karen Johnson
5d ago
Such a sad situation! I am so glad this 1 young man adopted a puppy! I know this puppy is now part of his family! & is blessed with having that 2nd chance in life to having a happy home. & to grow with this family! I know what he means wishing he could take them all home but can't! Which breaks your heart! But his family definitely makes a difference into showing you can adopt & having that loving pet that becomes a part of your family for life! God bless this family that is willing to help out in this heartbreaking situation!!
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Related
Looking for love? OKC Animal Welfare has pets in need
If you are looking for someone who only has eyes for you, you won't want to miss out on some of the lovable pets at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.
okcfox.com
Overnight fire kills multiple pets in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews responded to an overnight fire in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday morning. Reports say a house caught fire near southeast Grand Blvd and south High Avenue. Officials say the owner was taken to the hospital with no injuries. Two dogs and three cats were...
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
okcfox.com
Thousands of household goods handed out at Ebenezer Baptist Church
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Ebenezer Baptist Church held their third annual mega-giveaway on Saturday, something started at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Senior Pastor Derrick Scobey says the event continues to grow, providing those most in need with key essentials. Volunteers spent the day distributing four 50-foot trucks...
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To Stove Fire At Oklahoma City Apartments, No Injuries Reported
A stove fire at a south OKC apartment complex forced fire crews to respond Sunday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Fire Department was seen outside the apartments off I-240 near SW 74th St. just before 3 p.m. Authorities said food on the stove resulted in a fire that the crews were...
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
okcfox.com
Noble Cause: Noah Few
Each month on Living Oklahoma, we honor local students making a difference in their communities. We could not do it without the support of prominent Oklahoma City attorney and philanthropist Noble McIntyre and his law firm. This month we are shining the spotlight on Noah Few, he's January's Noble Cause...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl
The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Scammer targets 87-year-old woman by saying her grandson was in trouble
OKLAHOMA CITY — A scammer targeted an 87-year-old woman who was told her grandson was in trouble and needed $12,000. Oklahoma City police shared a photo of the suspect, which was snapped by the family. Before the woman handed over the money, her family heard about it and was able to stop the scam.
okcfox.com
Hundreds receive free dental care at Oklahoma Mission of Mercy
SHAWNEE (KOKH) — Friday and Saturday hundreds of Oklahomans gathered in Shawnee for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, a free clinic that offers dental treatment to Oklahomans who do not have insurance, are underinsured or do not usually have access to dental care. The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has...
Texas fugitive accused of murder arrested in South Oklahoma City
Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
KOCO
Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
Priceless Car Stolen From Guthrie Family Storage
A Guthrie family was left in shock on Saturday after thieves made off with thousands of dollars of their property. The family's storage building was nearly emptied and a priceless heirloom among the items stolen. The Short family is offering a reward for the return of the 1962 Chevrolet Impala they said cannot be replaced.
Overdoses Not Responding To Narcan, OBN Says Drugs Contain Horse Tranquilizer Xylazine To Blame
A horse tranquilizer, Xylazine, is making its way into Oklahoma street drugs. The drug is hard to identify, and it can cause some gruesome injuries. This drug overdose problem is becoming common. “We’re seeing as many as seven to 10 overdoses at our Oklahoma City Hospitals on any given night,”...
OCPD Warning Residents Of 'Romance Scam Artist'
Oklahoma City Police are issuing a warning to those looking for love after a victim in a recent case almost lost $60,000 to a romance scam artist, according to the department. Police said a way to prevent being scammed is to research your potential partner's photo to see if it's been used online before.
OKCPD: Texas murder suspect arrested
The Oklahoma Police Department say with the assistance from the @USMarshalsHQ and @DENTONPD the alleged murder suspect Bryan Riojas Avila has been arrested.
okcfox.com
Oklahomans indulge in Yukon's Annual Chocolate Festival
YUKON (KOKH) - Indulgence galore, the 11th Annual Yukon Chocolate Festival was held on Saturday. Attendees satisfied their sweet tooth with over 20 chocolate booths, silent auctions, and award ceremonies. Proceeds from the festival will help local park programs and the Mabel C. Fry Public Library.
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release dashcam, body cam showing arrest of Isiah Mitchell
OKLAHOMA CITY — After a week of calls for the video to be made public, Oklahoma City police have released dashcam and body camera footage showing the arrest of Isiah Mitchell. Mitchell was the inmate who later died after officials said he was found trying to take his own...
Comments / 16