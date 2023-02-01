ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Police Looking for Two Suspects Accused of Slashing Teen

Police say they are looking for two people who slashed a 15-year-old boy in the face in Soundview on January 22. Investigators say around 10:30 a.m. that morning, the teen was walking on East 172 St. near Commonwealth Ave. when the two unidentified suspects randomly attacked him with some type of cutting instrument.
NBC New York

NYC Instagram Model Flew Into Rage Over Laptop Before Butchering Sleeping Dad: DA

The 22-year-old Instagram model accused of using a kitchen knife and hammer to ruthlessly murder her father as he slept on a couch at their Brooklyn home in late December, a bloodbath she first blamed on two violent strangers, was driven to kill because of an argument over a laptop, prosecutors revealed at her court arraignment this week.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer

Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy