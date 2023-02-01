Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO