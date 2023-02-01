Wind is still creating some issues in and on the Niagara River this week to the dismay of shore and boat fishermen. And just when the waters look like they are starting to clear a bit from the muddy soup, an arctic blast hits the region with below zero temperatures just before the weekend – some of the coldest of the winter so far. It can only help the ice fishermen, but it will hinder soft water anglers.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO