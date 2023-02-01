Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Section V Boys Basketball Roundup: Penfield and Greece Athena are Wednesday winners
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Penfield Boys Varsity Basketball defeated Webster Schroeder, 70-63 on Wednesday in Class AA. In Class A, Greece Athena pulled off a road win over Pittsford Sutherland, 60-56. The Warriors’ loss to Penfield drops them to 10-6 on the season, breaking a three-way tie with Brighton and Franklin for third in the standings. Penfield is 9-7 after the win.
A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?
The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- February 2, 2023
Wind is still creating some issues in and on the Niagara River this week to the dismay of shore and boat fishermen. And just when the waters look like they are starting to clear a bit from the muddy soup, an arctic blast hits the region with below zero temperatures just before the weekend – some of the coldest of the winter so far. It can only help the ice fishermen, but it will hinder soft water anglers.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: No ice has its advantages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you head up to Lake Ontario you will notice something that is rather unusual for this time of the year. There is very little ice coverage located across the shoreline of the big lake. And this lack of ice is indicative of the unseasonable mild weather that all the great lakes have experienced this winter season.
WCAX
Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game
The prestigious James Beard Award semi-finalists were announced just last week and five Vermont eateries and drink-makers got the semifinalist nod. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed increasing state school aid by 10%, tuition hikes for public universities and raising cigarette taxes to a nation-high $5.35 per pack as part of her budget proposal Wednesday.
Two of the US’s best rail trails are in Upstate NY, ranking finds
Poughkeepsie, N.Y. — Rail trails are increasingly becoming go-to paths for recreationists looking to hike, bike or walk it out in the United States. And for New Yorkers looking to enjoy the great outdoors on the repurposed paths, Upstate is a great place to be. Two of the best...
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
wamc.org
NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast 2-2-23
A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy and becoming windy tonight with scattered snow showers. Lows 0 to 10 above with some places as low as 15 below in Northern NY and New England. Wind chill values as low as 30 below zero.
WHEC TV-10
Texas power woes linger as New England girds for deep freeze
Rising temperatures offered some hope Friday for frustrated Texans days after they lost power — and in many cases heat — in a deadly winter storm, while a new wave of frigid weather rolling into the Northeast led communities to close schools and open warming centers. Wind chills...
45 Best Fish Fry Restaurants in Western New York
February is this week, which means that fish fry season is almost here. Let's be honest, any time of the year is fish fry season in Western New York, since this is truly one of the best places in the entire country to get a fish fry. However, the arrival...
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather: Snow squall and bitter air for Western New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Say so long to our sunshine and “mildish” air for a little bit, as we have an arctic front plowing through the Great Lakes. A snow squall with a burst of snow, gusty winds and reduced visibility accompanies the front, then the bitter air follows for Friday. In fact, we’ll drop into the lower single digits by Friday morning. Winds will be whipping out of the northwest at about 15-20 mph, with gusts to 35 m.p.h.
Chris Stapleton To Bring ‘All American Roadshow’ Back To Upstate NY
It is time to add another great summer show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Chris Stapleton Announces All American Road Show 2023 Tour. If you didn't get enough to Chris Stapleton when he brought his All-American Road Show tour to SPAC last summer, get ready for a mini-road trip to see a return engagement in Upstate New York this summer.
Wanna Drive Faster? Speed Limit May Increase in New York State
Do you feel the need, the need for speed? The speed limit may be going up in New York state. There's a bill sponsored by Senator Thomas F. O'Mara that would increase how fast we can drive on certain roads and highways. The maximum speed limit would go from 65 mph to 70 mph.
Lack of snow tough on snowmobilers, businesses who rely on sled traffic during winter months
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather has put the brakes on snowmobile season in Western New York, and that's affecting businesses that bank on snowmobile traffic this time of year. Dealerships, service shops, restaurants, and gas stations are all feeling the pinch because there aren't any riders heading to their businesses like they normally would when the trails are open and the riding is good.
Firefighters put out truck fire in Washington County
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Company responded to a truck fire in Hebron earlier on Thursday. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion
Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Upstate New York Is In Peak Season For Major Snowstorms
Over 60 years of data shows Upstate New York is in the middle of a 4-week period with major potential for big snowstorms. I know what your thinking: Matty, this is Upstate New York. We are almost always in a snowy stretch of winter or have the potential for a big snowfall. This is very true. But according to the Weather Channel, when it comes to BIG storms, we are right in the middle of a winter stretch when they most frequently occur according to data over the last 60 years or so.
wwnytv.com
Fire sweeps through St. Lawrence County garage, home
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls home sustained heavy damage to an early morning fire Thursday. A viewer tells us crews responded to a call around midnight to a garage fire at a house on State Highway 11 in the town of Brasher. The fire spread from...
