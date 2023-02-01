ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Section V Boys Basketball Roundup: Penfield and Greece Athena are Wednesday winners

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Penfield Boys Varsity Basketball defeated Webster Schroeder, 70-63 on Wednesday in Class AA. In Class A, Greece Athena pulled off a road win over Pittsford Sutherland, 60-56. The Warriors’ loss to Penfield drops them to 10-6 on the season, breaking a three-way tie with Brighton and Franklin for third in the standings. Penfield is 9-7 after the win.
GREECE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?

The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
BUFFALO, NY
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- February 2, 2023

Wind is still creating some issues in and on the Niagara River this week to the dismay of shore and boat fishermen. And just when the waters look like they are starting to clear a bit from the muddy soup, an arctic blast hits the region with below zero temperatures just before the weekend – some of the coldest of the winter so far. It can only help the ice fishermen, but it will hinder soft water anglers.
NEW YORK STATE
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: No ice has its advantages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you head up to Lake Ontario you will notice something that is rather unusual for this time of the year. There is very little ice coverage located across the shoreline of the big lake. And this lack of ice is indicative of the unseasonable mild weather that all the great lakes have experienced this winter season.
WCAX

Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game

The prestigious James Beard Award semi-finalists were announced just last week and five Vermont eateries and drink-makers got the semifinalist nod. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed increasing state school aid by 10%, tuition hikes for public universities and raising cigarette taxes to a nation-high $5.35 per pack as part of her budget proposal Wednesday.
VERMONT STATE
WHEC TV-10

Texas power woes linger as New England girds for deep freeze

Rising temperatures offered some hope Friday for frustrated Texans days after they lost power — and in many cases heat — in a deadly winter storm, while a new wave of frigid weather rolling into the Northeast led communities to close schools and open warming centers. Wind chills...
TEXAS STATE
WHEC TV-10

Yellow Alert Weather: Snow squall and bitter air for Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Say so long to our sunshine and “mildish” air for a little bit, as we have an arctic front plowing through the Great Lakes. A snow squall with a burst of snow, gusty winds and reduced visibility accompanies the front, then the bitter air follows for Friday. In fact, we’ll drop into the lower single digits by Friday morning. Winds will be whipping out of the northwest at about 15-20 mph, with gusts to 35 m.p.h.
NEW YORK STATE
103.9 The Breeze

Chris Stapleton To Bring ‘All American Roadshow’ Back To Upstate NY

It is time to add another great summer show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Chris Stapleton Announces All American Road Show 2023 Tour. If you didn't get enough to Chris Stapleton when he brought his All-American Road Show tour to SPAC last summer, get ready for a mini-road trip to see a return engagement in Upstate New York this summer.
2 On Your Side

Lack of snow tough on snowmobilers, businesses who rely on sled traffic during winter months

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather has put the brakes on snowmobile season in Western New York, and that's affecting businesses that bank on snowmobile traffic this time of year. Dealerships, service shops, restaurants, and gas stations are all feeling the pinch because there aren't any riders heading to their businesses like they normally would when the trails are open and the riding is good.
ELMA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion

Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
ELMA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate New York Is In Peak Season For Major Snowstorms

Over 60 years of data shows Upstate New York is in the middle of a 4-week period with major potential for big snowstorms. I know what your thinking: Matty, this is Upstate New York. We are almost always in a snowy stretch of winter or have the potential for a big snowfall. This is very true. But according to the Weather Channel, when it comes to BIG storms, we are right in the middle of a winter stretch when they most frequently occur according to data over the last 60 years or so.
wwnytv.com

Fire sweeps through St. Lawrence County garage, home

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls home sustained heavy damage to an early morning fire Thursday. A viewer tells us crews responded to a call around midnight to a garage fire at a house on State Highway 11 in the town of Brasher. The fire spread from...
BRASHER FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy