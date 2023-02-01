ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Three takeaways from Kansas State basketball's 90-78 Sunflower Showdown loss at Kansas

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wy3kQ_0kYClnE700

LAWRENCE — The Kansas State Wildcats showed two weeks ago that they can compete with Kansas, but hanging with the Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse is still a challenge.

Kansas led nearly wire-to-wire Tuesday night and claimed the second installment of the Sunflower Showdown, 90-78, to continue its home dominance of the Wildcats.

With the loss, K-State fell to 18-4, 6-3 in the Big 12, and dropped into a second-place tie with KU (18-4, 6-3) and Iowa State, a game behind Texas.

For K-State, Markquis Nowell had 23 points and four assists, Keyontae Johnson added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin posted 11 points with eight rebounds. David N'Guessan, who missed the first meeting between the teams — an 83-82 Wildcat overtime victory — had 10 points.

Jalen Wilson had 20 points and eight rebounds, Kevin McCullar had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Dajuan Harris scored 18 points for Kansas.

Here are three takeaways from Sunflower Showdown, Chapter 2.

K-State still trying to crack the Allen Fieldhouse code

No matter the rankings — K-State came in at No. 6 and tied for the Big 12 lead, while KU was No. 8 and a game behind in the standings — the result was all too familiar for Kansas State in Allen Fieldhouse.

KU opened a double-digit halftime lead and turned back the Wildcats' only serious run after intermission on the way to its 17th straight home victory over its in-state rival.

First-year K-State coach Jerome Tang spent 19 years in the Big 12 as a Baylor assistant but said he is still learning about the history of the rivalry.

"I hope that we can bring that kind of competitiveness every time we're out on the court, because our fans enjoy the close, tight games," he said. "They want to know that they have a chance every night, and I hope we can continue to do that."

The Wildcats have certainly experienced worse losses at Allen Fieldhouse, and they still had a chance in the second half, pulling within six points on one occasion, but they'll have to wait another year to try to end the streak of futility in "The Phog."

Turnovers a killer for K-State

An old bugaboo haunted Kansas State in the first half as the Wildcats turned the ball over 10 times, leading to 15 Kansas points.

The Jayhawks, who led 49-37 at the half, finished with 21 points off K-State's mistakes.

"They play at a fast pace, and they play better at home," Nowell said. "They started with our turnovers, and they got out in transition. They got their crowd involved.

"They had a huge first half."

The turnovers were the most glaring difference in the opening period as K-State managed just 5 points off four KU miscues. The mistakes also showed up in transition, usually a staple for the Wildcats, who were at a 12-2 halftime deficit in fast-break points and lost that battle 21-12 for the game.

K-State did cut down on the turnovers in the second half, coughing it up just three times, but cold shooting kept the Wildcats from making a serious dent in the Kansas lead.

Desi Sills attacks, but Wildcat bench comes up short

Kansas State sixth man Desi Sills was shut out in the first half, but with the Wildcats down by a dozen, he was more aggressive after the break, and it paid off.

Sills drew three fouls in the first five minutes of the period and knocked down 5-of-6 free throws to cut a 12-point KU halftime lead in half, 54-48, with 15:51 left.

"I just wanted him to be aggressive," Tang said. "That's how he plays. I thought we were in the right position to make plays, but we weren't forceful enough in the first half. Like we let their bumps and physicality impact our ability to finish."

Alas, he picked up his third foul two minutes later and scored just 2 more points — also on free throws — the rest of the way.

The problem was, outside of Sills, K-State got just 2 more points from its bench, on a long jumper by Ismael Massoud. The return to the starting lineup of forward David N'Guessan, who missed the first KU game with an ankle injury, affected the rotation.

N'Guessan has now scored 19 points in two games since returning to the lineup, but Tang said it has forced him to shuffle the deck some.

"Dave adds a ton of value. He really helps our defense and he's going to continue to help our offense," Tang said. "That's why I feel like we're just going to keep getting better.

"We've got to figure out our rotations because when you add a piece, you've got to move a piece and keep them all involved, so it's a work in progress."

A rne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Three takeaways from Kansas State basketball's 90-78 Sunflower Showdown loss at Kansas

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

NSD: Top Kansas State signee alumni comps

Like most fans, the Kansas State fanbase is always curious to know about our "player comps" -- comparisons that can be drawn between a current recruit to a former one. Limiting our alumni pool to only the past decade (the 2012 Big 12 championship team to the 2022 Big 12 championship team), our staff will share the former Wildcats they believe some of this year's signees most resemble and why.
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bill Self Criticizes Big 12 Basketball Scheduling

The Big 12 basketball schedule is something that people have been questioning all season with the latest criticism coming from Kansas Jayhawks head coach, Bill Self. Self spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and was asked his thoughts on playing K-State and Iowa State so soon in the Big 12 schedule. Self mentioned that he doesn’t understand why they are playing each team twice before even playing Texas once.
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

How to watch Round 2 of the Sunflower Showdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday’s men’s basketball game pitting No. 7 Kansas State against No. 9 Kansas in Lawrence will not be aired on traditional television. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s live streaming platform. Those with ESPN+ can access their accounts to watch the...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State football signs 4 local players

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets are revamping their roster with local talent. Emporia State signed 39 players Wednesday, the biggest class in Garin Higgins tenure. Four of those players are from Northeast Kansas: Jacob Carver, Parker Leeds, Yanci Spiller and Jaye Jones. Jacob Carver is an offensive lineman from Rossville High School. He was a […]
EMPORIA, KS
247Sports

Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class

Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas family is torn apart... again

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
tourcounsel.com

Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City’s role in making doomsday weapons is a boon for the local economy

To re-arm the United States for Armageddon — or the display of brute, nuclear strength needed to stave it off — it turns out you need to sort out the parking problem. But America’s in a hurry to replace old nuclear warheads before they turn into duds, or something radioactively worse. So it’s leaning on shuttles to bring in the workers it can’t get enough of to this plant on the south edge of Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy