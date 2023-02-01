Making of a Major Championship: 100 Days Out

As Oak Hill Country Club and the PGA of America get ready to stage another PGA Championship in Rochester, News 8 sports director Thad Brown got a chance to chat with championship director Bryan Karns.

The discussion covered a wide range of topics including an update on ticket availability, the result of a water leak at Oak Hill that went viral, what amenities fans can expect when they arrive on course in May and whether some of the pros might brave the cold of early spring to get a preview of the championship East Course.

Players will officially arrive in Rochester for the start of Championship week on May 15th. The Wannamaker Trophy will be awarded to the 2023 winner on May 21st.

Full list of topics covered:

0:30 Why 100 days out is important

1:30 Update on tickets

2:50 Will viral water leak at Oak Hill impact Championship

4:20 Could mild winter mean moving up plans for build out

5:20 Ride sharing to the PGA Championship

6:25 All inclusive concession details

8:30 Best views on the restored East Course

10:45 Will players come to Oak Hill for a preview before May 15th

12:15 Building a golf buzz during Rochester winter

