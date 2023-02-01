Read full article on original website
Harley Quinn Confirmed to Continue Under DC Studios
Tuesday was a huge day for DC fans with DC Studios announcing the first half of the DC Universe's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, but while there were several new film and television projects to get excited about, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran also had some news about existing projects as well — including Harley Quinn. At the press event outlining the slate, Gunn and Safran were asked about the fate of the fan-favorite HBO Max animated series and Gunn made it clear that Harley's adventures will be continuing.
DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million
Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
Courtenay Valenti Nears Deal at Amazon, Sources Say
Veteran film executive Courtenay Valenti has found her next post. The Warner Bros. alum is near a deal at Amazon, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Valenti is expected to take a top role at MGM’s film studio, a job that’s been vacant for months. On Sept. 2, Warner Bros. announced Valenti would be leaving her role as president of production and development at the end of October. She spent 33 years with the studio, rising to her most recent role under former studio head Toby Emmerich. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Legend of Vox Machina' EPs on Season 2, Adapting...
Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Studios COO Andrew Gumpert Exits
In a surprise move, Andrew Gumpert is departing Paramount as Chief Operating Officer of Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon Studios. The veteran business affairs executive joined Paramount as COO in 2017. Last year, Nickelodeon was added to his purview. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe CW Guts Development, Current Departments in Latest Shift Away From Scripted Originals (Exclusive)Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Welcome First Child TogetherEllen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Renew Vows in Surprise Ceremony: "It's You, Thingy, It Always Has Been" “He has played an integral role in fueling the success of our global franchises, including Mission: Impossible, PAW Patrol, Sonic the...
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence reteaming for 'Bad Boys' sequel
NEW YORK — (AP) — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reteaming for a fourth "Bad Boys" movie, in one of Smith's most high-profile new projects since the slap. Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that the untitled "Bad Boys" sequel is in early pre-production. In a video posted on Instagram, Smith filmed himself driving to Lawrence's house. Embracing at the door, Smith exclaims, "It's about that time!"
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Nephew of Michael Jackson to portray King of Pop on big screen
When an ambitious biopic about Michael Jackson hits theaters, the King of Pop will be portrayed by his 26-year-old nephew Jaafar, distributor Lionsgate announced Monday. With the news official, Jaafar Jackson, a son of Michael Jackson’s brother Jermaine, posted photos of himself on Twitter in character as his uncle.
New "Exorcist" Movie In The Works
Heads will begin to roll - or at least, spin again - in a new version of the classic horror film, The Exorcist, which originally featured Linda Blair as a young woman violently possessed by evil spirits.
Top 10 Val Kilmer Movies
Val Kilmer has crafted one of the most diverse careers of any actor of his generation since breaking onto the scene in the early '80s. He possesses an intense on-screen magnetism and has the rare ability to channel this in a variety of directions, sliding effortlessly into everything from broad comedies to dead-serious action flicks to biopics.
Lucasfilm Announces Directors & Animation Studios For “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 2 Arriving In May
Unless you’re living under a rock, you know that as soon as Disney+ started in late 2019, Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, and the Disney apparatus rolled out an ambitious plan for more and more “Star Wars,” including animated shows. While some of the live-action series haven’t come to fruition yet, or at all (“Lando,” “Rangers Of The Republic”), the animated side of Lucasfilm has seen no bumps in the road. So to that end, today, Lucasfilm announced that the second volume of the animated anthology series “Star Wars: Visions” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 4, 2023.
Linda Ronstadt might not get paid for streams from HBO's 'The Last of Us'
The singer's streams exploded in popularity, but her royalty check may not.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
Batman prequel series Pennyworth canceled at HBO Max amid DC revamp
That's all for now, Alfred. HBO Max has canceled the Batman prequel series Pennyworth, which in its third and now final season gained the subtitle The Origin of Batman's Butler. The news comes one day after James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their revamped plans for the next several years of DC movies and TV shows.
Mammoth Film Festival to Return With Movies Starring Luke Hemsworth, Quentin Tarantino and More Stars
Movies and mountains! Mammoth Film Festival returns to California this year and will feature several indie flicks with star-studded casts. The five-day festival will feature over 80 films across five different categories – Featured Documentary, Short, Music Video, Episodic and a highlighted Action Sports category. The judges panel this year includes Rob Weiss, Ashley Benson, […]
