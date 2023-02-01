Unless you’re living under a rock, you know that as soon as Disney+ started in late 2019, Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, and the Disney apparatus rolled out an ambitious plan for more and more “Star Wars,” including animated shows. While some of the live-action series haven’t come to fruition yet, or at all (“Lando,” “Rangers Of The Republic”), the animated side of Lucasfilm has seen no bumps in the road. So to that end, today, Lucasfilm announced that the second volume of the animated anthology series “Star Wars: Visions” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 4, 2023.

1 DAY AGO