Newark, OH

Roundup: Balanced Newark girls basketball beats Teays Valley

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago
The Newark girls basketball team put three players in double figures Tuesday as the Wildcats earned a 42-32 victory against visiting Teays Valley.

Brie Gingras totaled 11 points and Jenna Shackleford and Syncere Royster 10 apiece, combining for five 3-pointers. Ally Carr added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Wildcats (9-10).

GCA wins at home

Ella Rhoads buried six 3-pointers and racked up 21 points for Granville Christian in a 46-11 victory against visiting Liberty Christian in Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League play.

Brianna Hubbard added 11 points for the Lions (10-8, 6-3). Leah Adair hit a pair of 3s for the Eagles (3-14, 3-7).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Johnstown wins at Watkins

A 10-0 run in the fourth quarter gave Johnstown enough breathing room in a 57-48 victory at Watkins Memorial in Licking County League play.

Cody Siegfried and Kyle Siegfried scored 15 points apiece to lead the Johnnies (12-6, 9-3), who remained two games behind Northridge in the Cardinal Division and visit the Vikings on Friday. Caleb Schneider added 13 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers and Drew Brett 10.

Sam Johnson led the Warriors (9-9, 5-7) with 12 points. Ethan Ryan added 11 and Charley Hagy nine.

Heath beats Valley

Brayden Bayles sparked Heath, recording 17 points and four steals in a 44-31 victory at Licking Valley (6-12, 4-8) in LCL play.

Ben Mason added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double and Jordan Kaminsky nine points for the Bulldogs (10-6, 7-5).

Heights pulls away

Jayden Griffith hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, helping Licking Heights break away from visiting Utica for a 63-48 victory in LCL play.

Griffith totaled 16 points for the Hornets (10-10, 8-4), who had a 15-8 edge in the pivotal third quarter. Toure Young added 14 and Kison Coates-Edmondson nine.

Trenton Collins and Dylan Yates led Utica (10-8, 5-7) with 13 points apiece. Roman Gamble added 11.

BOWLING

Newark sets record

Newark earned a key victory against Pickerington Central, 2,126-2,046, in Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division play, setting a program match record.

Andy Hupp rolled a high game of 224 and Jade Gabor was right behind at 221 with Gabor recording a 402 series and Hupp a 384. Caitlyn Parker added a high game of 196 and Makayla Adams a 333 series and Nadia Liesen a 327 for the Wildcats.

Mohler leads Heath

Summer Mohler rolled a high game of 234 for the Heath girls Monday as they were edged by Sheridan, 1,820-1,815.

Kat Boyd added a high game of 190 and Alexis Martin games of 169 and 166 for the Bulldogs.

Bryce Holmes' games of 242 and 190 led the Heath boys in a loss to the Generals, 2,185-2,093.

Oliver Walton added games of 222 and 188, Payton Love 193 and 191 and Josh Dover a high game of 170 for the Bulldogs.

SWIMMING

Hatfield wins OCC titles

Maryn Hatfield swam a time of 27.21 to win the 50 freestyle and a 58.89 also gave her the 100 free for Newark on Saturday during the Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division championships.

In the boys meet, Jeremy Schweiger placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.65), and Leyton Ricketts matched him in the 100 backstroke (1:11.33).

Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

